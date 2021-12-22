BOONE — When the Watauga Pioneers girls' basketball team hosted McDowell on Tuesday, Dec. 21, it was not much of a contest. Twenty-two points from freshman phenom Kate Sears highlighted a dominant effort from the Pioneers in a 71-47 blowout.
After a 7-0 start to season, the Pioneers (8-1) had crashed to Earth in their previous game — a 56-54 road loss to T.C. Roberson six days earlier. Head coach Laura Barry said the McDowell result was important for the team as they wind down their non-conference schedule.
"Bounce back is really important, I think it felt — waiting six days to play again," Barry said. "We had six games in 12 days the weeks before, so it felt like a really long wait. Tonight, it was a lot of fun to watch (the team) bounce back and play with that kind of energy."
Watauga was quick to build their commanding lead, outscoring the Titans 26-10 in the first quarter. McDowell fought back to make it a 38-28 Pioneers lead at the half, but the Pioneers dominated the second half to put the game away.
Comparing it to the loss at T.C., Watauga looked like a completely different team on the court.
"The big turnaround was the confidence from all of our players on the floor," Barry said. "I'm not just talking about starters. Most of our team is very confident on the defensive end, I think we're still building that confidence on offence and it showed tonight with everyone contributing and looking to attack."
Not only does the win get Watauga back on track, but it was a good momentum builder heading into the High Country Holiday Classic tournament scheduled for Dec. 28-30.
"A three-day tournament is going to be tough. In a conference tournament, we play back-to-back, but playing three days in a row is going to be really hard," Barry said. "We want to get to the championship of it. We tall out kids, 'you're gonna have a lot of time off, which is good for your rest and being with your families, but can you be thinking about these games and get hungry for a tournament atmosphere?'"
Barry said a good performance in the tournament will be important for their shift into conference play, which comes with the new year.
"We're trying to be the best for (conference play) that we can be so that we can win a league," Barry said.
The High Country Holiday Classic — which Watauga is hosting — is set to kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Watauga is slated to face Surry Central in their first round game at 7 p.m.
