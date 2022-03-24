RALEIGH — Another day, another honor for Watauga freshman Kate Sears, who was named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches' Association 2021-22 All-State second team on Wednesday, March 23.
Sears was the lone player among 30 selected athletes from Watauga and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Additionally, Sears was the only freshman, with almost two-thirds of the girls players selected being seniors.
The honor comes less than two weeks after Sears was named the NCBCA District 11 girls’ Player of the Year to go along with her first-team all-district selection. The freshman point guard also earned conference tournament MVP, all-conference and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year award.
Sears was a key player in the Pioneers' successful basketball campaign that saw them go 24-4, take a share of the regular season conference title, win the conference tournament and earn the No. 1 seed in the state 4A playoff's western bracket. In 28 games, Sears averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 44% from three and 47% from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.