Pioneer Caroline Farthing (15) drives against Abigail Jones (12) of the Huskies.

BOONE — Sophomore guard Kate Sears netted 40 points on the way to helping the Watauga Pioneers claim the championship trophy in the finals of the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29, with a 61-50 win.

The Pioneers (9-4) came into the game after downing R.J. Reynolds 67-37 in the semifinals. At the time the Demons were ranked as the No. 10 overall team in North Carolina by record.

Kate Sears (No. 12) launches a 3-point attempt against the Huskies, as Morgan Phipps (No. 14) steps out to contest.
Kaitlyn Darner (30) shakes off defender Kirklyn Hudler (11) with a crossover.
Head coach Laura Barry relays instructions to her athletes in the final of the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.
Watauga's Charlotte Torgerson (33) lays the ball in while Ashe County's Morgan Phipps (14) and Lexie Dawson (24) look on.
Brooke Scheffler (20) dribbles while Paige Overcash (10) defends.
For the Ashe County Huskies, Abby Sheets was named to the 2022 High Country Classic All-Tournament team.
Brooke Scheffler was named to the 2022 High Country Classic All-Tournament team.
Kate Sears was named the MVP of the 2022 HCHC, partially for her efforts in the final against Ashe County, when Sears scored a career-high 40 points.

