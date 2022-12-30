BOONE — Sophomore guard Kate Sears netted 40 points on the way to helping the Watauga Pioneers claim the championship trophy in the finals of the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29, with a 61-50 win.
The Pioneers (9-4) came into the game after downing R.J. Reynolds 67-37 in the semifinals. At the time the Demons were ranked as the No. 10 overall team in North Carolina by record.
Ashe County (8-3) meanwhile had confidently dispatched Central Davidson 57-35 on the opposite side of the bracket to advance to the final contest of the tournament — facing off against a neighborly rival in Watauga.
The match started off hotly with scoring aplenty in the first period. Ashe County’s Abigail Jones (8 points in the first), Abby Sheets (7 points) and Paige Overcash (4 points) provided the main impetus on offense. Overcash worked inside while Sheets and Jones fired jumpers from the wing. Sheets and Jones ended the game sharing a team-high total of 14 points.
For the Pioneers however, only one player scored in the first quarter — sophomore Kate Sears, who dropped 16 points in the first frame en route to dropping a career-high 40 points.
"Tonight, I felt like we needed me to score," Sears explained. "It was a close game throughout, and I felt like every bucket that I had was necessary. I didn't really feel like I was forcing it that much, but thinking about it now, I think it's especially fun to have been against Ashe. That's just pretty cool because they're our rivals."
Sears scored in myriad ways — worming her way inside the paint with dribble-drives, speeding down the court for fast-break layups and occasionally mixing in a jump shot.
The Huskies defense was staunch and the looks that Sears and her teammates were presented with were few and far between. Ashe County had a five point advantage by the end of the opening quarter, 21-16.
In the second frame, the Watauga defense tightened up and recognized the threats that Sheets and Jones presented and shifted accordingly, limiting the Huskies to 11. Meanwhile, Sears continued to drive the majority of the Pioneers offense, scoring 13 of her team’s 17 — making it 29 points for Sears in the first half. Diane McGlamery and Kaitlyn Darner each hit tough baskets inside the lane to provide the other four, as Watauga took a narrow 33-32 lead at the half.
"I'm very proud," said head coach Laura Barry. "I thought we weathered a good run by Ashe in the first half, so to go into the halftime with that lead was good. But more than anything, I like the way we're playing confident, getting back to taking great shots and shooting them with confidence. And then our defense, although we gave up a lot early, I thought at least half of them were really tough shots that they hit. Ashe got some really tough looks to fall. But after that we kept up our defense, and the numbers played out in our favor."
The game slowed down somewhat in the third quarter, as each team made defensive tweaks to counter its opposition. For the Pioneers, Charlotte Torgerson and Brooke Scheffler each splashed home a 3-point basket, while Darner hit another shot inside.
On the other end of the court, Watauga’s zone defense tightened up and pressured the Huskies perimeter shooters. In the paint, McGlamery, Darner, Scheffler and Julie Matheson cleaned the boards and limited second chance opportunities for Ashe. The Pioneers entered the fourth quarter up by six at 45-39.
In that final period, the back-and-forth action resumed as the game somewhat opened up and each team scored frequently in transition. For the Huskies, Overcash began the process of mounting a comeback while teammate Kirkland Hudler splashed home a 3-pointer, but their efforts fell just short.
Watauga's lead — and its ability to control the ball through guards Torgerson and Sears — meant that Ashe County had to begin fouling to stop the clock. Sears and Darner collectively went 7-of-8 on their free throws to help seal the 11-point victory over their conference rivals.
After the title game was finished, the girls All-tournament players were announced. Abby Sheets was selected for Ashe County, and Brooke Scheffler was the Watauga player chosen.
Following that, the tournament MVP award was presented to Kate Sears — after scoring a career-high 40 points to help the Pioneers claim the tournament title, it was unlikely to be given to anyone else.
Despite the award, Sears shied off the attention on herself, saying that the team still has a job to do this season.
"We want to win our conference and the conference tournament, Sears said. "Winning the conference will be a big deal for us since it's so important in terms of playoff seeding. Last year, we got the 1-seed and Alexander Central got the 10-seed, just because they were second in conference. So knowing that really keeps us grounded on our goals. Also last year, we shared it (the conference title) with Alexander Central. Having the outright win would be great, and so I think that too keeps us grounded and we know they're (conference opponents) going to come after us. So we're not done, and are going to be bringing our best each night."
After the MVP award, team trophies were then presented to runners-up Ashe County, with the Watauga Pioneers handed the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic tournament girls championship trophy, concluding the event.
The next time that the Pioneers will do battle on the hardwood is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, in its final non-conference game against the Central Davidson Spartans (7-5) in Lexington, NC. Tipoff for that matchup will be at 6 p.m.
Watauga 61
Ashe 50
- Kate Sears — 40 points
- Kaitlyn Darner — 8 points
- Brooke Scheffler — 6 points
- Charlotte Torgerson — 3 points
- Laurel Kiker — 2 points
- Diane McGlamery — 2 points
- Abby Sheets — 14 points
- Abigail Jones — 14 points
- Paige Overcash — 13 points
- Kirklyn Hudler — 3 points
- Abby Eller —3 points
- Lexie Dawson — 3 points
