CHARLOTTE — Weeks after the season ended, honors are still rolling in for Watauga freshman Kate Sears after an impressive basketball campaign.
On Wednesday, April 13, Sears was named to the Charlotte News & Observer's Super Team, honoring the best high school basketball players from around the state.
Sears received an honorable mention, and was the only player from Watauga or the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to earn the recognition.
Sears has already received a spot on the North Carolina Basketball Coaches’ Association 2021-22 All-State second team, the NCBCA District 11 girls' Player of the Year, first team all-district, conference tournament MVP, all-conference and Conference Player of the Year awards.
Sears was a key player in the Pioneers’ successful basketball campaign that saw them go 24-4, take a share of the regular season conference title, win the conference tournament and earn the No. 1 seed in the state 4A playoff’s western bracket. In 28 games, Sears averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 44% from three and 47% from the field.
