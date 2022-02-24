BOONE —Second round meant a second dominating win for the Watauga Pioneers after they topped Reagan 57-31 at home on Thursday in the 4A state playoffs.
The Feb. 24 win was the seventh straight for the Northwestern Conference champions, who have only lost two games since Dec. 21.
Both teams were coming off only two days' rest, with the top-seeded Pioneers (24-3, 8-2) beating Garinger and the No. 17 seed Reagan (21-5, 12-2) taking the win against Cuthbertson on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
While the Pioneers had issues in the past with getting going on offense at the start of games, senior Brelyn Sturgill made sure that wasn't the case this time. Sturgill played a starring role in the first quarter, scoring 11 points on highly efficient shots while making all five of her free throw attempts.
“We rode (Sturgill) a little bit on Tuesday — she was 3-for-7 — and the word I’m getting is she wanted to be (Kate Sears) at the foul line,” head coach Laura Barry said. “She’s a great kid and when it comes down to winning or losing, she’s gonna make sure she makes her free throws and I love that about her.”
Less than a minute into the second quarter and the Pioneers found themselves up by 10 points. Sturgill had cooled down and the new hot hand for the home team was Brooke Scheffler. The forward had only chipped in two points in the first, but made her presence felt in the second with 10 points on only five shots from the floor.
“She’s a smart player, she knows where to move within our offense and she was guarded by a player who didn’t really want to leave the paint,” Barry said, referring to Scheffler’s matchup with Reagan big Emma Pendleton. “(Brooke) got a few layups and teammates with great vision. Sturgill (assisted) her a couple times, and I think Kate hit her once, but it’s just excellent to see her produce offensively because she’s a great player.”
Scheffler would finish with a game-high 18 points while being the only Pioneer with a good defensive matchup on Pendleton — a fierce presence for the Raiders who was held to just eight points.
With the Pioneers up 43-33 at the half, the Pioneers could not get complacent. It was playoff basketball, and 10 points can be erased in a few shots.
That was when Sears stepped up.
The star freshman who had been the main offensive outlet for most of the season had a silent first half — going scoreless on only three shot attempts.
“We made that very clear to her at halftime. We just — in front of her teammates — said, ‘Kate, no one in this room wants you to (take) three shots,’” Barry said. “She responded and we ran some high ball screens for her, which she’s fantastic at.”
Sears’ second half production eclipsed all but Scheffler’s game totals, putting up 14 points in the final two frames to help close the game out.
It helped that Watauga’s defense put the clamps on the Raiders. Even though Reagan had spurts of keeping up with the Pioneers in the first half, they all but crumbled in the second.
The Raiders were held to under 30 percent shooting in both second half quarters, including an 11 percent shooting rate and three total points in the fourth.
Coupled with a low fouling effort that only gave the Raiders five free throw attempts all game, and Barry had a lot to be proud about when it came to her team’s defense.
“Great defense isn’t fouling, fouls are errors and we want to be really good playing without our hands,” Barry said. “We’re trying to play smart defense, we want to keep our players on the floor.”
Watauga now looks forward to the third round, where they'll face Lake Norman (22-3, 12-0) at home on Saturday, Feb. 26. To make it to the third round, the No. 8 seed Wildcats knocked off No. 25 Cox Mill 54-37 and No. 9 Marvin Ridge 63-40.
The Pioneers and Wildcats previously met during non-conference play on Dec. 1, where Watauga won at home in a 49-46 overtime thriller.
“There were just so many unknowns last time. We knew they were a good team coming in here, I think it really fired up our kids in December,” Barry said of Lake Norman. “But, it was a tough win and in the game they ended up having some foul trouble, which helped us out … We’ll be excited to see them again, I’m sure they’re excited to get us again.”
