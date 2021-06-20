ASHEVILLE — Goode was… well, good.
The weather was hot and the sunlight even brighter, but Watauga junior Sarah Goode’s first place finish in the pole vault was the brightest highlight of the local team’s performances in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A West Regional Women’s Track & Field Championship on June 18 at T C Roberson High School. Adding to the moment, Pioneer freshman Olivia Burroughs finished fourth, also qualifying for the state meet on June 26 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.
Goode’s winning vault was “blind.” Apparently, she did not know what height she was attempting. When it was announced shortly after the event that her winning vault was 10 feet, six inches, Goode was bewildered. Shaking her head saying “no, no, no, it was only 10 feet,” she was told by a smiling assistant coach that the pole vault staffers were instructed to put the bar at 10-06 (without telling the young vaulter), not the 10-00 Goode had requested. At 10-06, she was a full foot and a half higher than her nearest competitors, a trio of freshmen that included Burroughs, whose state-qualifying height was 8-00.
It was almost a Northwestern Conference sweep of the state qualifying spots after St. Stephens freshman Jordyn Horan took second at 9-00 and with Burroughs in fourth. Only North Buncombe freshman Maya Flynn’s vault of 8-06 for third spoiled the NWC show.
Among the Watauga girls, other highlights included second place in the 4x800 Relay, seventh-place finish by the Pioneers’ 4x400 Relay team and sophomore Faith Watson’s earning fourth place in the Triple Jump and fifth place in the Long Jump. Burroughs also captured sixth place in the Discus Throw.
Rachel Cathey and Gwendolyn Anderson finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3200 Meter Run.
Top performers among the Watauga boys included sophomore Davis Hunt’s second place finish in the 110 Meter Hurdles, followed up with a fourth place in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Long distance specialist Rien Freeman completed the 1600 Meter Run in third, and a short while later earned eighth place in the 3200 Meter Run.
In the field events, sophomore Trey Thompson managed a ninth-place result in the Long Jump, while fellow soph Isaiah Shirley picked up a seventh-place result in the Shot Put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.