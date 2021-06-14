HICKORY — Watauga High School added a new champion to its ranks on Thursday, June 10, when Jillian Russert took home the Northwestern 3A/4A girls’ tennis singles title.
The Pioneers went into the conference tournament with more than one week of rest as their final two matches were canceled due to rain. With those contests gone, the Pioneers secured a team conference title and a 5-0 undefeated regular season.
Russert and Amira Younce were the two Pioneers that took part in the singles tournament. Both cruised through their opening matches for berths in the semi-finals.
Russert defeated Alexander Central’s Faith Zirkle for a spot in the finals, but Younce could not make it through A.C.’s Hannah Maltba. Avenging her teammate, Russert topped Maltba for the conference crown as she capped an undefeated season.
Meanwhile, Younce headed to the third-place match after Maltba handed her the season’s first loss. Younce faced Zirkle, coming out on top for a third-place finish.
In doubles play, the Pioneers sent two pairs into the tournament.
The duo of Laurel West and Katie Harrison won their opening match, but fell 6-1,6-1 to eventual the runners-up, Carolina Wills and Cassidy Caskaddon of Alexander Central.
On the other side of the bracket, Ellary Maiden and Macayla Kanoy knocked off Freedom’s Hannah Throneburg and Katie Brockland for a trip to the semi-finals. There, they ran into the eventual champions, Nicole Kozischek and Ellie Holtzman of Hickory.
Maiden and Kanoy, like all other teams who tried, were unable to upset Kozischek and Holtzman, but did make it to a third-place match. There, they came out on top of St. Stephens’ Sarah Atwood and Olivia Beane, securing the bronze medal in the process.
With the podium places, Russert, Younce, Maiden and Kanoy earned trips to regionals, scheduled for June 18 and 19.
Not only has the team added some silverware to their trophy cabinet, but they will have the chance to do it again next season as the team fielded no seniors this year.
