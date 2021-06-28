LENOIR — What started out as a "developmental" season for the Watauga girls tennis team evolved into Northwestern Conference championship season, including junior Russert's earning "top eight" honors at the North Carolina state 3A championship tournament on June 26.
FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Team, Conference Record, Overall Record
1. Watauga: 5-0, 5-0
2. Alexander Central: 5-1, 8-4
3. South Caldwell: 4-1, 5-5
4. Hickory: 2-4, 4-5
4. McDowell: 2-4
4. St. Stephens: 2-4, 2-4
7. Freedom: 0-6, 1-7
4A Standings: [1] South Caldwell; [2] McDowell
3A Standings: [1] Watauga; [2] Alexander Central; [3] Hickory; [3] St. Stephens; [5] Freedom
Conference Champion: Watauga Pioneers
ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Watauga: Maeayla Kanoy, Amira Youncee, Madison Ogden, Jillian Russert, Ellany Maiden
Alexander Central: Mackenzie Harper, Caroline Willis, Hannah Maltba
St. Stephens: Klaire Starr, Sophia Hainor
McDowell: Madi Smith, Paige Shaw
Hickory: Nicole Kozischek, Ellie Holtzman
Freedom: Lee Kania
South Caldwell: Zarina Villacorte, Aislinn Chapman
Player of the Year: Jillian Russert, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Amber Reddick, Freedom
