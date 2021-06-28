LENOIR — What started out as a "developmental" season for the Watauga girls tennis team evolved into Northwestern Conference championship season, including junior Russert's earning "top eight" honors at the North Carolina state 3A championship tournament on June 26.

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Team, Conference Record, Overall Record

1. Watauga: 5-0, 5-0

2. Alexander Central: 5-1, 8-4

3. South Caldwell: 4-1, 5-5

4. Hickory: 2-4, 4-5

4. McDowell: 2-4

4. St. Stephens: 2-4, 2-4

7. Freedom: 0-6, 1-7

4A Standings: [1] South Caldwell; [2] McDowell

3A Standings: [1] Watauga; [2] Alexander Central; [3] Hickory; [3] St. Stephens; [5] Freedom

Conference Champion: Watauga Pioneers

ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

Watauga: Maeayla Kanoy, Amira Youncee, Madison Ogden, Jillian Russert, Ellany Maiden

Alexander Central: Mackenzie Harper, Caroline Willis, Hannah Maltba

St. Stephens: Klaire Starr, Sophia Hainor

McDowell: Madi Smith, Paige Shaw

Hickory: Nicole Kozischek, Ellie Holtzman

Freedom: Lee Kania

South Caldwell: Zarina Villacorte, Aislinn Chapman

Player of the Year: Jillian Russert, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Amber Reddick, Freedom

