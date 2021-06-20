HENDERSONVILLE — After almost cruising through the early rounds and semifinals of the 2021 NCHSAA Women's 3A West Regional Tennis Championship, Watauga's Jillian Russert didn't have an answer for top-seeded and longtime USTA age group rival Rennie Liu of Forestview. On a hot, sweltering day at Jackson Park, Liu prevailed, 6-0, 6-1.
All four of the semifinalists advance to the state finals, June 26, at the Burlington Tennis Complex.
The Regionals competition held pretty much to form with Liu, the No. 1 seed, and Russert, the No. 2 seed, meeting in the final.
To reach the championship match, Russert swept by Susan Christy of Forest View in Round 1 on June 18, 6-1, 6-0, then dispatched Erwin High School senior Gabi Fowler in Round 2, 6-1, 6-3 to complete the first day of preliminaries and advance to the semifinals.
On Saturday (June 19), the late morning heat and humidity took its toll on the semifinalists. Russert didn't quite dominate her opponent, Reilly Perry, in winning decisively, 6-3, 6-3, but her tactics and game plan may have helped secure the win.
After the semifinals, Russert was asked what strategy she might have employed to capitalize on her opponent's perceived vulnerabilities.
"It is really much harder to put a slicing spin on the ball from a high backhand," said Russert. "So that was my focus. I knew she was really good and she proved that, for sure. In some respects it was a war of attrition and who could make fewer mistakes. We had some nice rallies."
Against Liu in the finals, Russert was not as sharp.
"I have played Rennie twice before in U.S. Tennis Association tournaments and she has beaten me both times. She is just really, really good. She is very fast and a strong, even powerful hitter.
In addition to Russert, Watauga was one of the few programs to have a second singles player qualified for Regionals in Amira Younce. Coming into the Regional Championship tournament unseeded, in June 18's first round Younce outlasted Asheville junior Jaiden Bluth 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5). It was a marathon, three-hour match in the oppressive heat, the longest and most evenly contested match of the tournament.
In one of those "luck of the draw" matchups in the second round, Younce faced Kayla Masterman, the No. 4 seed in the tournament. Masterman, a TC Roberson junior, received a bye into the second round when her opponent fell ill before the first round. The combination of Masterman being fresh and Younce having just played a marathon resulted in a 6-0, 6-0 thrashing by the skillful Roberson athlete.
Watauga's lone entry in doubles competition, Ellary Maiden and Macayla Kanoy, lost to the No. 3 seed from Enka High School, Jordan Strupp and Elizabeth Anderson, 6-1, 6-0.
At the end of Saturday's matches played for seeding in the June 26 state championships, Watauga head coach Jennifer Pillow said, "I am really proud of this team. We came into this season young and without a lot of depth after losing some players to graduation last year. Russert was our No. 4 last year and moved up to No. 1 for this year. Early, I looked at this as a developmental season — and boy did we develop. We did extremely well in Northwestern Conference play and put four players in Regionals, including the singles runner-up in Jillian. Their hard work is making me look good in that this is the second year in a row we have qualified someone for the state championship.
"We still have Jillian (Russert) playing, of course, for this year," said Pillow, "but I am already looking forward to next year, too. We have some young players returning and some very good athletes joining the program next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.