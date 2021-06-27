BURLINGTON — Watauga's Jillian Russert overcame a strong challenge in the first round to defeat Ginger Evans of J.H. Rose High School in the first round of the 2021 NCHSAA 3A Women's Tennis Championships, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), but lost 6-0, 6-0 to eventual state champion Maggie Gehrig of Charlotte Catholic in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Gehrig dispatched Chloe Harrington of Northern Nash, 6-0, 6-0, before defeating Robinson High School's Madison Hill, 6-2, 6-2 in the final at Burlington Tennis Center.
Charlotte Catholic's team of Ava Tan and Kaitlyn Tozzi bested the Marvin Ridge team of Avery Sager and Jeslyn Pratiknjo, 6-2, 6-2. Not surprisingly Charlotte Catholic won the 3A team title.
