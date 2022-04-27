BOONE — After four years as a Pioneer, Watauga football player Jackson Roper will keep playing under the banner after committing to Tusculum University.
Roper announced his decision on Friday, April 22, a little over a month-and-a-half after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.
"I would first like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities that he has so far. I would have never made it without him," Roper stated via Twitter. "I am very grateful to my teammates, coaches and family for supporting me and making this happen. I am very excited to announce that I am committing to play football at Tusculum University! Go Pioneers!"
In his senior season as a Watauga Pioneers, Roper totaled 58 carries for 329 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. While toting the rock, Roper never fumbled, but did recover two of them as a linebacker on defense.
His contributions in all three phases of the game helped the Pioneers to an 8-3 record and a conference title in 2021. Two of Roper's teammates — Carter Everett and Orlando Leon — have committed to Appalachian State, while other players like Isaiah Shirley and Trey Thompson are being heavily recruited.
The Tusculum Pioneers went 5-6 in 2021 and play in the D-II South Atlantic Conference. While Roper may be heading two hours away to Tennessee, Tusculum has multiple schools in its conference not far from Watauga County, including Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba College.
