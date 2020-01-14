BLOWING ROCK – Playing a fast tempo on offense, the Blowing Rock boys’ basketball team used a strong second quarter to pull away from visiting Green Valley, doubling up the visitors for a 60-30 victory on Jan. 13.
The win kept the Rockets undefeated at 13-0 and set up a home showdown with 12-1 Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 16. A Parkway win would earn the Patriots a share of the regular season title.
Green Valley fell to 5-8 with the loss.
In other league action, the aforementioned Patriots downed Hardin Park 36-26, Cove Creek squeaked out a 33-30 win over Valle Crucis and Bethel knocked off Mabel 39-14.
The last games of the regular season, set to take place after the 4 p.m. girls’ games end, will feature Parkway at Blowing Rock, Cove Creek at Green Valley, Hardin Park at Mabel and Bethel at Valle Crucis.
Blowing Rock girls overcome slow start, beat Green Valley
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blowing Rock girls’ basketball team was able to turn on the jets with an 18-0 second quarter en route to a 37-10 victory over visiting Green Valley on Monday, Jan. 13.
The Eagles took a 4-0 lead after the first quarter, but were stymied by the Rockets’ defense and transition offense the rest of the game.
The win kept Blowing Rock in second place at 11-2. Green Valley fell to 0-13 on the season. The Rockets are still a game behind first-place Cove Creek, who themselves claimed a 37-9 victory over Valle Crucis on Monday. The Raiders are 12-1 with one game left.
Elsewhere across Watauga County, Mabel knocked off Bethel 31-12 and Hardin Park beat Parkway 39-22.
The final games of the regular season take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Cove Creek goes for the regular-season championship at Green Valley, Blowing Rock hosts Parkway, Mabel hosts Hardin Park and Valle Crucis hosts Bethel.
Middle School Basketball Standings
Boys
Team W L
Blowing Rock 13 0
Parkway 12 1
Hardin Park 8 5
Valle Crucis 6 7
Cove Creek 6 7
Green Valley 5 8
Bethel 2 11
Mabel 0 13
Girls
Team W L
Cove Creek 12 1
Blowing Rock 11 2
Hardin Park 10 3
Parkway 8 5
Mabel 5 8
Valle Crucis 4 9
Bethel 2 11
Green Valley 0 13
