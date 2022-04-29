LAS VEGAS — Jalen Virgil is taking his signature speed to Denver after the former App State wideout was signed by the Broncos after going undrafted.
While fellow Mountaineer D'Marco Jackson was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Virgil did not hear his name called by the end of the selection process.
Almost as soon as the last pick was read, NFL beat writer Benjamin Albright reported Virgil was signing with Denver as an undrafted free agent. According to Albright, Virgil received a $30,000 signing bonus.
Virgil was a four-time member of The Athletic’s “Freaks List” based on his athleticism — ranking No. 1 among offensive skill players in each of his last two seasons, when he totaled 1,142 yards on 36 kickoff returns (31.7 average) with touchdowns at Georgia Southern in 2020 (100 yards), at Miami in 2021 (100 yards) and again against Georgia Southern in 2021 (97 yards), according to App State Athletics.
Virgil produced 15 plays of at least 40 yards in his career, with seven of those coming on his 12 touchdown receptions, including a 60-yard score in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl. In 61 career games, his 2,633 all-purpose yards included 1,436 yards on 98 catches (14.7 average).
In 2021, Virgil ranked No. 7 nationally with a kickoff return average of 30.0 yards and had the second-most kickoff return yards in a season (781) in App State history. He led the Mountaineers in all-purpose yards in each of the last three games, totaling 220 in the Boca Raton Bowl (thanks to 75 receiving and 146 on kickoff returns).
