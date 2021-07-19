BOONE — After a one-year hiatus, the High Country Triple Crown running series — organized by Appalachian State University — is returning and registration for the events have opened.
Comprised of The Cub, The High Country Half Marathon and The Knob, the three races combine for more than 22 miles of challenging, unique and fun running opportunities in the High Country. Participants who finish all three Triple Crown races are eligible for $1,500 in cash prizes, according to organizers.
The Cub is a seven-mile running loop in Valle Crusis beginning at the Valle Crusis School, passing the Baird Barn, the Mast General Store and the Donner Cemetery’s majestic views. Taking place on Aug. 21, in-person registration will be at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences on Aug. 19-20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and then in-person registration will be from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on the day of the race.
The Knob is the shortest of the runs by far, but that does not mean it should be taken lightly. Only two miles, it sees runners climb nearly 1,000 feet as they take on the hills from Lost Province Brewing Company to Howard’s Knob Park in a mix of streets and trails. Taking place on Sept. 25, in-person registration will be at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences on Sept. 23-24 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and then in-person registration will be from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on the day of the race.
The final run is the most challenging, the High Country Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile run begins at the Peacock parking lot in Boone and finishes in Davant Park in Blowing Rock. Taking place on Oct. 23, in-person registration will be at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences on Oct. 21-22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and then in-person registration will be from 6-7 a.m. on the day of the race.
All together, the High Country Triple Crown also helps to raise funds for organizations serving kids in Northwest North Carolina, having previously helped Girls on the Run of the High Country and AppKIDS in 2019.
For more information or to register for one or all of the races, visit ihhs.appstate.edu/outreach/high-country-triple-crown. Those looking to volunteer with any of the races can email Mary Sheryl Horine at horinems@appstate.edu to learn about opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.