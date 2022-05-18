BOONE — It was the girls’ weekend to shine on May 14-15 when the Queen of the Mountain Tournament saw dozens of girls’ soccer teams flocking to Boone for a chance at gold.
Hosted by the High Country Soccer Association, this was the first year the tournament was not just a part of the King of the Mountain tournament, which is slated to be held on May 21-22. The tournament saw two full days of action spread between the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex and Watauga High School for girls soccer teams.
The tournament saw five divisions, ranging from U-11 to two U-14 tournaments.
In the under-11 division, Wilson Youth SA Explosion picked up two wins in the group stage with a goal difference of +5 to take top spot over Catawba Valley SA Blast Blue on tie breakers. However, Blast Blue would win out in the end by topping Explosion in the final 4-3.
A tiebreaker would not be needed in the under-12 division, with Pitt-Greenville SA Stars winning all four of their games, including a 9-0 win over Denver United on May 14 and a 5-0 win over HCSA United the next day to seal the title.
Charlotte Metro FC 2009 finished as champions of the U-13 competition, winning their group with a dominant +23 goal differential before beating the Mebane Youth SA Dash 2-0 in the title match.
The U-14 teams were split into two divisions: Gold and Gray.
In the Gray competition, Charlotte Independence SC Blue won all four of their group games to take the top spot, allowing only one goal along the way while scoring 13 of their own.
In the Gold group, ‘08 HCSA United blew away the competition with four wins and a goal differential of +21. Not allowing a single goal through the competition, HCSA was five points clear of Johnson City in the table when it was all said and done.
With the Queen of the Mountain tournament wrapped up, next up for the High Country Soccer Association is the King of the Mountain. An even bigger tournament, KotM will see the need for two additional fields, which will be set up in Brookshire Park.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.