BOONE — Appalachian FC's season was extended on Saturday, June 26, as they secured their spot in the National Premier Soccer League playoffs with a 3-1 home win over LSA Athletico Lanier.
The two teams previously played on March 22 in Gainesville, Ga., where it ended in a 1-1 draw. LSA (2-5-1) came into the game with the momentum after back-to-back road wins before their trip to Boone.
When they arrived, the blue-clad visitors could have mistakenly believed they had a decently-sized traveling fan group to back them, but the mass of blue in the crowd was not there for them. AFC (3-2-4) were not only being back by their own supporters, but the Mint City Collective — a fan group for the MLS's Charlotte FC — came to Boone to back the black and gold.
With an extra loud crowd cheering them on, AFC played on the front foot from the out. Meanwhile, the visitors struggled to get their offense up and running.
While Appalachian was without midfield rock Thomas de Graauw, who was out with a hamstring injury, the back line of captain Myson Darden, Rashawn Kellman, Alex Render and Thierry van den Bergh rarely allowed an attacker to so much as look at their goal.
"I made a big point of saying let's start well defensively in transition," Head coach Dale Parker said. "We know we can possess, but the moment we lose it, can we be organized and structured? Myson and Rashawn, along with Alex and Thierry, they did a really good job. From the first minute, they nullified any counter attacks and it really took a lot out of the opponent."
Both Kellman and Render played after leaving AFC's previous match, a 4-2 win over North Alabama SC, with injuries. Parker said that with an extra day of rest and taking it easy, both were able to be back and playing at their best.
Without having to worry about much behind them, the front-three of Angelo Fabricio, Camden Holbrook and Jeremiah Luoma frequently took chances as they carved through LSA's shaky back line. Backing them up was Kelvin Mulinya, who had the first quality chance of the game in the 15th minute, but LSA keeper Cooper Bowen was able to parry it away.
Only four minutes later, LSA's Kevin Mendoza picked up a yellow after a hard tackle on Fabricio. Luoma took the free kick from range, placing it perfectly for Fabricio, who slotted it past Bowen for a 1-0 AFC lead.
Bowen himself would pick up a yellow when he tangled with Fabricio, sliding into him while trying to stop an AFC attack. The referee awarded a penalty, and again Fabricio scored to double the lead in the 29th.
With the crowd roaring and the momentum fully behind them, Appalachian was dealt a blow a minute after Fabricio's score from the spot when Christian Ochoa collected a ball in the box and tucked it past Nick Bucholz, making it a one-score game.
The mood would not dip for long, as AFC made their lead more comfortable in the 35th minute. Luoma, who was a tough matchup for defenders all game, streaked up the field with the ball at his feet before picking up Holbrook, who drained the shot for the 3-1 lead.
After an action-packed first half, AFC was intent on holding their lead while LSA tried whatever they could to get back in the game.
"We had an idea of what they'd do in the second half and we got it right," Parker said. "We took the opportunities when we had them on the counter attack to really stretch the game out and suck the energy away from them."
Parker noted that while the team was doing what they could to hold firm, they also received support in the form of substitutions nearly extending their lead.
Late in the second half, subs Kevin Arguello and Nick Rogers nearly accounted for a fourth goal, but it was blown offside. With their efforts in keeping LSA on the back foot, Appalachian was able to keep their lead out of reach through the rest of the match.
With the win, Appalachian secured the third-spot in the Southeast Conference Division for the NPSL playoffs. Parker said previously the goal was to grab one of the top-two seeds, letting them host a playoff game, but results elsewhere did not go the way they hoped.
AFC will be heading on the road to play two-seed Georgia Storm SA (4-2-2) on July 14 for the first round of the NPSL playoffs. The game is a rematch of their scoreless draw in Carrollton, Ga., from June 11. Before that playoff game however, they will face off in Boone on July 3 to end the regular season.
Looking ahead, Parker called the July 3 encounter a "dead rubber" game, a meaningless match for the standings due to previous results, but it did not mean it was not important to the team.
"It's an interesting one, because you look at the Euros or the World Cup, if the team's already advanced after two games, that third game can be two things," Parker said. "It could be an opportunity to rotate and give players opportunities, or an opportunity to gain momentum. I think we're going to look at it as a game that we want to win. So we're gonna approach it that way regardless of the players that we select."
