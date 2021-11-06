BOONE — Every season ends eventually, and it was the Watauga Pioneers' time when they lost to the Cuthbertson Cavaliers 42-31 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs at home on Friday, Nov. 5.
The sixth-seeded Pioneers (8-3, 5-0) headed into the game after winning their seventh in a row and securing a fourth straight conference title, but they were also missing senior star Orlando Leon due to a knee injury suffered against Freedom two weeks earlier.
“It was difficult to lose a guy like Orlando Leon against Freedom,” head coach Ryan Habich said. “When you get in the playoffs, you really see the difference when you miss a player like Orlando. Orlando was a two-way starter, an impact player on offense and certainly an impact player on defense.”
The Cavaliers (5-6, 2-3) — led by Trey Kavanaugh, who is the grandson of former Appalachian State coach Jerry Moore — earned the No. 27 seed while battling in a stacked conference that includes Weddington and Marvin Ridge. With a schedule full of powerhouses dragging down their record, Cuthbertson had the makings of a team on the hunt for an upset.
Running a balanced, pro-style offense, the Cavs took an early lead, but Watauga responded with haste. Freshman quarterback Maddox Greene dropped back and found his tight end Isaiah Shirley open in the middle field. Shirley shrugged off tackle attempts from two smaller Cavaliers defenders to tie the game 7-7.
As the first quarter ended, the Pioneers killed a Cavaliers drive when Cole Horine picked off a pass in the endzone. However, the kickoff that started the drive saw B-back Will Curtis pick up an ankle injury that kept him out the rest of the game.
“What hurt us was Will Curtis going out early,” Habich said. “You want to establish that dive that opens up the perimeter (of the offense), and I thought we could do that.”
With Curtis done after only one carry, the rest of the rushing load was left to Trey Thompson, Cole Horine, Jackson Roper and Greene. The Pioneers finished the game with 295 yards on the ground, but missed Curtis’s bruising run style.
A 29-yard field goal from Carter Everett gave the Pioneers a 10-7 lead to open the second quarter, which began a back-and-forth of scoring as both teams tried to gain the momentum headed into halftime.
Cavs quarterback Parker Burke rolled to his left and hit Thomas Stamper to take a 14-10 lead, but Watauga answered right back with a rushing score of Horine.
With just 33 seconds left in the half, the Pioneers led 17-14, had the Cavs on a fourth-and-18 from the 32-yard line and were looking to go to the locker room in a good mood. Instead, Burke rolled to his left and found Stamper in the back corner of the endzone. A blown coverage gave Stamper room and he hauled in a sliding catch to give Cuthbertson a 21-17 lead.
Habich called the score a back-breaker for his team.
“The quarterback broke containment, throws it up and our defensive backs are nowhere near the guy,” Habich said. “That was what really got us down. We had the lead and we could have went (into halftime with it).”
Cuthbertson took advantage of the fact that they got the ball to start the third quarter. The Pioneers defense was still picking up the pieces from the first half, and Burke sliced through them on the way to another passing touchdown.
Watauga managed to answer with a score from Roper before the fourth quarter to keep it close at 28-24, but the home team collapsed in the final frame.
Only four plays into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers were inside the redzone and had the lead in their sight. Greene dropped back and fired left into the hands of Cavs defender Evan Taylor. Taylor took the interception all the way back for a 95-yard pick-six and extended the lead to 11.
There were still more than nine minutes left on the clock though, enough time for Watauga to turn things around and claw back a lead. On the second play of the drive, that chance slipped away when Greene fumbled the ball into Cuthbertson’s waiting hands.
After a freshman season where he stepped up to the varsity squad and into a starting role, Greene ended the night with 71 yards passing, 66 yards rushing and two scores despite the two turnovers.
“He’s been a tremendous player for us and I think he’s going to be a good player,” Habich said. “But tonight wasn’t his best game and that’s something we talked about on the sidelines … We didn’t win this game, but (Greene) has an opportunity to grow from this. I think he was a role player for our team. Next year, I want him to be an impact player and impact players around him.”
A short drive from the Cavs ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from A.J. Columbo, and Watauga trailed 42-24.
Greene led the Pioneers to one last scoring drive — not letting the turnovers be the last image of the Pioneers’ season — but a late score was not enough for a comeback.
Habich noted that this year’s team was young and has the opportunity to be even better next season if they are willing to put in the work.
“The young guys are going to learn how to play at a high level. When you get in the playoffs or you play in a very good conference, we’re going to have to elevate our game,” Habich said. “When we come back in January, we have to make sure we’re getting after it in the weight room — getting bigger, stronger and faster — look into improving upon this year and compete for conference championships.”
Team Stats
Watauga
Cuthbertson
|Total Offense
|366 yards
|319 yards
|Passing yards
|71 yards
|190 yards
|Rushing yards
|295 yards
|129 yards
|Penalties - Yards
|4 - 45
|8 - 65
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Time of Possession
|31:33
|16:27
|First Downs
|24
|19
|Third Down Conversions
|6/10
|3/7
|Fourth Down Conversions
|2/3
|1/2
Pioneers Individual Stats
|Passing
|Cmp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Maddox Greene
|5
|9
|71
|1
|1
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Isaiah Shirley
|1
|39
|39.0
|1
|Jackson Pryor
|2
|24
|12.0
|0
|Lucas Mciver
|1
|9
|9.0
|0
|Carlton Horine
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Trey Thompson
|17
|147
|8.6
|0
|Maddox Greene
|12
|66
|5.5
|1
|Cole Horine
|10
|51
|5.1
|1
|Jackson Roper
|8
|21
|2.6
|1
|Will Curtis
|1
|10
|10.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|FGA
|XP
|Pts
|Carter Everett
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Kickoff Returns
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Will Curtis
|2
|51
|25.5
|0
|Cole Horine
|1
|19
|19.0
|0
|Defense
|Tkl
|Solo
|Ast
|Sack
|TFL
|Int
|Cole Horine
|7.0
|4
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|Levi Temple
|4.5
|2
|5
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|Wyatt Keller
|3.0
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Carlton Horine
|2.0
|2
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Morgan Henry
|2.0
|0
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Isaiah Shirley
|2.0
|0
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Jackson Pryor
|1.5
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Grant Lawrence
|1.5
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Jonathan Lutabingwa
|1.5
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0
|Maddox Greene
|1.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Preston Fairbanks
|1.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Jackson Lang
|1.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Christian Santiago
|0.5
|0
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Logan Johnson
|0.5
|0
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.