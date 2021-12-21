BOONE — While they did not dominate, the Watauga Pioneers swim team were the top dogs in both of their last two meets to round out the first half of the season.
Hosting Ashe County, Avery and University Christian on Dec. 8, the Pioneers won 13 events in what head coach David Gragg called their "toughest meet yet."
"University Christian is a talented team, they pushed my team which is why I wanted to compete against them," Gragg said. "The ladies once again put forth another strong performance. They had several wins but more importantly, they had good times, that is more important to me right now."
The meet saw a few swimmers try their hand at new events, with Gragg trying to get them comfortable for later in the season and avoid too many teammates competing against each other.
"I knew we had a chance to lose, but I was more concerned about getting swimmers in new events and being comfortable with those as opposed to actually winning the meet," Gragg said. "I needed to see how the swimmers would perform and I think they passed that test. Where we are right now has me encouraged for the rest of the season."
While the meet saw four teams compete, it was dominated by Watauga and UC. The two teams combined for 21 wins, with Watauga taking 13 of them.
Just over a week later, the Pioneers were on the road in Wilkes against Alexander Central and South Caldwell, were Watauga won handedly.
"This was a good meet to finish out before the holidays," Gragg said. "The women once again showed our depth. Even not at 100 percent strength, we swam extremely well."
Gragg said the team has hit its stride as it hits the midpoint of the regular season.
"They are pushing one another in training which is helping them in meets. Right now, they are each other's toughest competition," Gragg said. "As a coach, you like seeing all of them challenging each other to get better. Now, it is just trying to figure out the strongest events for each swimmer to compete later in the season and aim for conference."
In 24 events, Watauga picked up 12 wins, including nine from the girls.
Gragg said that even though both teams had thinned depth in the boys' half, Watauga and South Caldwell pushed each other in each event.
Of the three event wins for the Watauga boys, senior Henryk Kosmala picked up two solo wins and was a part of the relay team that took home the 200-yard medley event alongside Vaughn Ladd, Summit Allan and Anson Ross.
After a break for Christmas, the Pioneers will travel to Science Hill in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
