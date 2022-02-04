BOONE — After a long road at Watauga High School, Orlando Leon and Carter Everett have committed to continuing their football careers after signing to play at Appalachian State University.
The players head to the mountaineers as preferred walk-ons, with Leon set to play linebacker and Everett as a kicker.
Mainstays of the Watauga Pioneers football team for three years, Leon and Everett epitomized the program, head coach Ryan Habich said at the signing ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
"Both of these student-athletes bought into our team's core values and, more importantly, put them into action," Habich said. "As we always say, 'well done is better than well said.' They were both great teammates, they didn't care about getting any credit and they were willing to play any position or role that would benefit the team. These two student-athletes both had a GPA of over 4.0 while excelling on the football field."
Both players were bumped up to the varsity roster as sophomores in 2019, with Everett planned to just kick and Leon expected to add depth on defense. Leon was a starting linebacker by the end of the season and Everett was a key figure on special teams.
Habich said that both players played significant parts in their junior and senior seasons in the teams' success on and off the field.
"All of a sudden, COVID-19 hit (in 2020). We had players that had absolutely no experience coming back because most players in 2019 graduated," Habich said. "So as we played those two back-to-back seasons, we really relied a lot on not just the athletic ability, but the leadership and the character of these two young men."
Leon was a star on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and tight end. In his senior year, he touched the ball 28 times for 530 yards and six touchdowns on offense, while also piling up 29 total tackles, six for a loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception on defense.
While Habich was proud of the senior's stats, he highlighted Leon's blocking as the skill that showed the most about the two-way player.
"Most players care about statistics and all of that, but that's not going to make you a better collegiate player — the way you block when the ball is not in your hands is," Habich said. "I really enjoyed watching Orlando block because I knew he was being a great teammate that helps us be successful."
While other schools had expressed interest in Leon, he said the choice to go to App State was an easy one. He noted the atmosphere, his teammates and the ability to stay close to home as a few of the reasons he decided to choose App State.
"I definitely couldn't do it without the help of my coaches, teachers and my family," Leon said. "I'm very excited to continue to play, to get my shot at App State and make the best of it."
Leon will play linebacker under defensive coordinator Dale Jones, who Leon called "a really good coach and a really good football player back in the day."
"Playing under him is definitely something I'm proud of," Leon said.
Looking back to his junior season, Leon pointed to a snowy April 1 game against Freedom as one of the high points of his time at Watauga. While he joked that the 21-0 win was probably not the best viewing, it was fun for the players on defense.
That same year, Everett was also a starting linebacker and the starting running back, kicker and punter. However, a torn ACL ended his season in the playoffs and put his senior season in jeopardy.
"After the injury, Carter was very determined and motivated to make it back to kick for the football team his senior year," Habich said. "He worked extremely hard with his rehab and was able to make a senior debut against Alexander Central as a starting kicker and punter. I think the thing that really stands out is — what made this so special — was the work ethic that Carter displayed when faced with adversity and challenges. Carter didn't complain, he didn't feel sorry for himself. He went to work and trusted the process and he was able to accomplish something that many people thought was impossible."
Everett said that the first point after attempt against Alexander Central was his favorite memory from his time at Watauga, noting it was great feeling to be back and experience it with everyone around him.
In just five games, Everett was 24-of-25 on point-after attempts and made all three of his field goal attempts to compile 33 points.
"Beyond all of that stuff, when he was injured he was a great teammate," Habich said. "He was positive encouragement for our team in the locker room, an extra coach and through his behavior helped us be successful and win games."
Everett also said choosing App State was an easy decision. With his parents having season tickets for more than 20 years, he has gone to countless games in his life and the school means a lot to him.
Less than a year removed from a major knee injury, Everett said that the chance to play in college was more than he could have dreamed.
"I always kept my mentality into what's next," Everett said. "College coaches aren't going to sit there and feel bad for you. They're going to look at who's the best option out of what they have and I was able to meet that criteria, and so it's nice to finally have this dream come true."
The pair of Pioneers join the list of recent Watauga football players to head to App State, including Jackson Greene and Anderson Castle — both of whom were contributors in the Mountaineers' successful 2021 season.
"There's not much better I can ask for than having former teammates who I've been good friends with," Everett said of joining Castle and Greene. "It's really cool to already have a sense of unity and brotherhood."
Aside from joining their former teammates, Leon and Everett will also be heading into this next step together.
"We're both going to be freshmen, we're going into what's going to be a very hard first year — as it is for every athlete that transitions from high school to college," Leon said. "I'm glad that I know people that have gone through the process before and that I'm having someone to go through the process with me."
Habich said that he knows Everett and Leon will continue to represent Watauga in a "positive way" in the future.
"They always say that when your hardest-working players are also your most talented players, you got chance to be really good," Habich said. "I think as a result of these two players and their teammates, we were really good at last few years, and I want to thank them and thank the players that are here."
