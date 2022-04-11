BOONE — With a home win against Ashe County on Thursday, April 7, the Watauga Pioneers tennis team completed their sweep of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Coming off an 8-1 demolition of Freedom on the road two days earlier, the Pioneers put their unbeaten record on the line against the Huskies. The two had played in West Jefferson two weeks earlier, where Watauga won 7-2, but the rematch would be even more conclusive.
Ashe No. 3 Eli Lemly picked up the Huskies' only win of the day while the rest of the singles and doubles matches went to the Pioneers. These included Cody Talton and Cristian Hamilton both picking up 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles play.
The closest Ashe got to a second win was in the doubles' top seed, where Cameron Artus and Steele Neely held off John Perkins and Josh Weaver in an 8-6 thriller.
While the Pioneers could have taken the time off before post-season play, head coach David Peeler opted for a tough non-conference matchup in an attempt to sharpen iron with iron. Watauga headed to Hickory on April 8 and they would leave with their sole loss of the season.
Bryant Carroll went the distance with Maddox McCleur in a 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-5) win and Hamilton topped Parker Yount 6-1, 6-3 for the Pioneers' two singles wins.
Hamilton would then team up with Marcus Muse in doubles to take down Will Moore and Watts Tate 8-2 as the Pioneers ended the day with a 6-3 loss.
Next up for the Pioneers is playing host to the conference's 4A tournament on Tuesday, April 12. Only including half of the conference, the tournament will see Watauga take on Alexander Central and South Caldwell, with spots at regionals on the line.
Following the April 12 tournament will be a two-week break. The first round of the dual team playoffs will be held on April 27 — with seeding scheduled to be determined by April 25 — and individual regionals April 29-30.
