BRISTOL, Tenn. — In their first meet since the Thanksgiving break, the Watauga swim team headed to Tennessee to face Tennessee High, Sullivan East and Morristown on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Pioneers dominated the meet, taking both boys and girls team wins.
"We had a strong meet coming out of the Thanksgiving break," Watauga head coach David Gragg said. "We had never been to this facility before so it was pretty neat to swim on a high school campus. Once again, we had more depth so that helped us secure wins on both sides. The men were missing three athletes, and we made some changes to the women's lineup or we may have scored even more points."
The girls won their half of the meet with 155 points — building a mighty gap between them and second place Tennessee's 70.
Behind strong solo and relay performances, the Watauga girls dominated. Lauren Patterson and Maggie Cheves in particular had strong showings on their own while also being key pieces of relay teams.
The Pioneers girls took first in all 11 of the events they competed in.
While the boys were not as dominant, their 125 still dwarfed second place Tennessee's 75.
Senior Henryk Kosmala took home two solo wins while being part of two winning relay teams. Relay teammates Anson Ross and Vaugh Ladd each took home a solo win of their own as Watauga racked up seven first place finishes.
"I was impressed with the times we were able to swim. After our two meets, and looking online at the others in our conference, I have started to see where we stand," Gragg said. "The women's team will be the favorite. I am fortunate to have quality at the top, but I also depth. That depth is working extremely hard in practice and will make a big difference. The men are chasing South Caldwell. We have the ability to catch them but have to put the pieces together to be able to outscore them in events."
Gragg added that their next home meet will be a treat for the Pioneers. Hosting it at the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Watauga will face Ashe County, Avery County and University Christian.
"We have not competed against Ashe or Avery in years — if ever," Gragg said. "University Christian has some strong swimmers which will hopefully push us to swim faster."
