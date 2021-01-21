WILKESBORO — Closing out their regular season, the Watauga Pioneers swim team headed down to Wilkesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 20, to take on South Caldwell and Alexander Central.
"I thought we ended the regular season on a good note," Head Coach David Gragg said. "It was a bit surreal that we would not finish the year with a conference meet, that has been the staple for all swimmers to compete and help the team.
Gragg pointed to the seniors Josie Herring, Grace Horine, Sophie Hughett, Lillie Jamison, Ramsey Parker and Belle Temple, who he said helped make the season memorable.
In the women's 200-yard medley relay, Watauga's two teams took both of the top spots. Lauren Patterson bagged first place in the 200-yard freestyle event, beating South Caldwell's Greer Bolick by 17 seconds.
Emma Kent and Temple finished first and third, respectively, in the women's 50-yard freestyle with a pair of of sub-30 seconds results. Watauga scored a one-two in the women's 100-yard butterfly event, courtesy of Greta Klein and Nora Williams. Patterson, Kent and Virginia St. Clair finished first, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the women's 500-yard freestyle, Lyndsey Whitehead-Price and Sara Ott took second and third before Watauga too first and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Lindsey Williams and Herring took a one-two in the 100-yard backstroke and Temple finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke. To cap off the day, Watauga's two teams first and third in the women's 400-yard freestyle relay.
On the other side, Watauga's team in the men's 200-yard medley relay finished second before Drew Jasper and Arden Jackson finished second and third in the 200-yard freestyle event. Henryk Kosmala and Levi Temple also finished second and third, this time in the men's 50-yard freestyle. Temple followed that up with a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.
Kosmala took first in the men's 100-yard freestyle event, while teammate Victor Behrend-Martinez finished third. Jackson and Jasper finished third and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, while Watauga's men's 200-yard freestyle relay team took the top spot.
Summit Allan finished second in the men's 100-yard breaststroke event before Watauga's men's 400-yard freestyle relay team finished third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.