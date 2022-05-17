BOONE — The end of the Pioneers girls’ soccer season has not arrived in Watauga after the Pioneers knocked off Southwest Guilford in the first round of the state playoffs on Monday.
The 3-1 win came on the heels of a week where Watauga (15-3, 9-1) went 1-1 in two road games and secured a share of the conference title with Hibriten. The reward was the No. 8 seed in the 4A’s western bracket of the state playoffs and a first-round matchup against No. 25 Southwest Guilford.
“We’re lucky to get the eight seed and get a home game, but like we told (the team), Southwest Guilford has scored 80 goals on the year, they have a plus-30 goal differential and they play in a meat grinder of a conference,” Pioneers head coach Chris Tarnowski said, referring to the Metro 4A Conference which sent four schools to the playoffs. “Three to one was a little tighter than we hoped for, but at the same time, survive and advance.”
Once the match kicked off, both teams’ talents showed through and they held each other back and hunting for an opening lead. While Watauga rarely allowed the Cowboys to get far down the field, their own attacking chances kept coming up short.
Junior Maya Nelson was the one to finally change the scoreboard with a rainbow goal in the 34th minute, but her best was still yet to come. Only three minutes after making it 1-0, Nelson nailed a free kick from more than 30 yards out for an exclamation point on the first half.
“Maya’s special, she’s one of those old-school, talisman type players where out of nothing, she’s going to create something,” Tarnowski said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone from 35 yards out put a screamer in the top right corner like she did. So we’re very fortunate to have Maya on the field with us.”
Even though Watauga had the momentum to open the second half, the Cowboys were only down two and had the talent to change that. That talent would not be what got them a goal though, as Watauga gave up a penalty in the 69th that Josie Tucker slotted home to give Southwest Guilford a chance.
The Cowboys now had a spring in their step, buoyed the possibility of a comeback. Attacking with more fervor, the Pioneers could not make any more mistakes if they wanted to go to the second round.
Watauga finally found the breathing they needed in the 69th minute. Valerie Laurencio brought the ball down the right flank and sent in a low cross that rolled just past the keeper’s reach. The cross went straight to Brelyn Sturgill, who smashed it in to seal the win.
While the May 9 loss to Hibriten snapped the Pioneers’ win streak at eight, the win over the Cowboys meant Watauga is 9-1 at home, with the only loss coming at the end of March to East Forsyth. Additionally, the Pioneers have yet to allow a tenth goal this season, while the win over Southwest Guilford had them reach 90 goals scored.
With the first round down, it sets up Watauga with a second round matchup against No. 9 Independence. The Patriots (17-1-1) are another team coming out of a dangerous division, where an undefeated conference record saw them take the title over schools like Providence and Charlotte Catholic.
