HUDSON — Down in Hudson, the Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team kicked off the season in a winning effort against the South Caldwell Spartans on Wednesday, Jan. 27, with a 4-0 drubbing to start their conference play.
Due to scheduling changes made by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, neither team was able to have a non-conference schedule to build up to the match. Pioneers (1-0) Head Coach Josh Honeycutt said he normally sets up a tough non-conference schedule to prepare his team, but due to the circumstances the Spartans (0-1) would have to do for a season opener.
With both teams shaking the rust off, scoring chances were few and far between in the early stages. Tight battles for possession and Watauga attempting the long ball were as constant as the broken Spartan Stadium scoreboard clock, which stayed at “40:00” for the first 20 minutes of play.
Watauga's David Sprague and Hatch Sevensky were among the first to make the opposition keeper work, beginning an onslaught of Pioneer pressure. Around the halfway point of the first half, when the teams took a one-minute break, the Pioneers had a pair of corners that they could not convert.
While fouling was an issue throughout the first half for the Pioneers, the Spartans struggled to take advantage, save for a handful of off-the-mark free kicks.
It took until the 32nd minute, but Sprague finally broke the deadlock. A precision through ball led Sprague in front of the Spartans defensive line before he beat the opposition keeper one-on-one.
With just under a minute left, Sevensky appeared to double Watauga's lead with a well-placed header, only for it to be called offside by the line judge. Despite the goal being disallowed, the Pioneers still led 1-0 at the half.
Only 30 seconds into the second half, Watauga was already trying to nail down the win when Zade Tincher placed a shot just wide. Tincher’s miss was the first of many chances the Pioneers had early, coming out of the gates trying to stretch their lead.
In the 53rd minute, senior midfielder Ayden Franklin doubled Watauga's lead with a tapped shot past the keeper. Now with a little more breathing room, the Pioneers could breathe easy, but not lose focus entirely.
Later in the half, Watauga had to deal with a new opponent when the rain arrived. Already a sloppy match, the rain itself led to no clear mistakes for either team.
With only seven minutes left, Franklin bagged his brace to make it a 3-0 Pioneers lead. Less than a minute later, Sevensky tapped in a rebounded shot from close range for the final nail in the Spartans' coffin.
After the game, Honeycutt said the 4-0 win was a good way to start off their season. He said the team played well, but are still working on the chemistry since that would have been worked out in the non-conference matches they did not have.
With one win already on the books, the Pioneers will next head on the road to Hickory for a matchup with the 1-0 Red Tornadoes.
