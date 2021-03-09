BOONE — Now with eight wins in a row, the Watauga High School Pioneers have been laying waste to much of the Northwestern Athletic Conference.
The team (9-1) was forced into a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols after their Feb. 17 win over the South Caldwell Spartans, but have returned in dominant fashion.
In their first game back on Thursday, March 4, the team needed only 42 minutes to put away the McDowell Titans with a 9-0 mercy rule win. Pioneers Ben White, Chase Perry and David Sprague each bagged a brace, and Hatch Sevensky, Ayden Franklin and Owen Combs chipped in a goal each.
"I knew it wouldn't really be that competitive since McDowell's not there where we are," Head Coach Josh Honeycutt said. "It was good to have that game to come back on. To get back on the field, to get your touch back, it was important."
The next day, the team headed to Taylorsville for a showdown with the Alexander Central Cougars. After winning three straight games via mercy rule, the Pioneers let up a bit and only won with a 5-0 scoreline.
The game saw Franklin score twice, while White, Sprague and Zade Tincher scored one a piece.
"They sat back and made it difficult to beat them defensively," Honeycutt said. "That's their game plan and for the most part it worked, we didn't score nine goals."
The Pioneers then had the weekend off, with Honeycutt looking to keep the team fresh ahead of their final run of the regular season.
On Monday, March 9, Watauga played on the road against Freedom, the first of three games in three days. Thanks to a hat-trick of Sevensky and goals from Combs, Tincher and Franklin, it was another comfortable domination from the Pioneers in the 6-0 win.
All that remains, as of presstime, is a final road game against St. Stephens on March 9. However, the game everyone has their eyes set on is the regular season finale against Hickory on March 10.
Honeycutt said all other games felt like build-up and preparation for their rematch against the Red Tornadoes. Hickory gave the Pioneers the only blemish on their record on Feb. 4, with Watauga suffering a 3-1 defeat on the road. It was only one of two games that the Pioneers have allowed a goal, the other being a 7-1 win over St. Stephens on Feb. 9.
According to Honeycutt, he and his team have had their minds set on the rematch, noting it's the game he has been looking forward to the most.
