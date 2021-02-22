BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ soccer team (6-1) is on a tear, winning via mercy rule in two consecutive games in the latest additions to a five-game win streak.
The first was a Tuesday, Feb. 16, home domination of the Alexander Central Cougars (1-4). Lasting only 53 minutes, the game saw Watauga Senior Hatch Sevensky score a hat trick in each half.
Sevensky was joined by Chase Perry, Owen Combs and Zade Tincher, who each scored. Pulling the strings for the attack were David Sprague and Colter Conway who had four and two assists, respectively.
“When the second half started, we were up 6-3 and I told them to finish the game,” said head coach Josh Honeycutt. “Hatch went out there and every time he touched the ball he scored and we went home.”
The team played another home game the following day, this time against the South Caldwell Spartans (2-4). Instead of being at their usual home stadium at 6 p.m., the game had to be pushed up an hour and moved to the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex due to the weather.
Again, the Pioneers looked as if they were on a level above their opposition. Thanks to goals from Sevensky, Ayden Franklin, Combs and Sprague, Watauga again was up 6-0 at the half.
For the second time in 24 hours, the Pioneers triggered the mercy rule with three goals in the second half within 15 minutes after Ben White, Perry and Micah Duvall beat the Spartans keeper.
Now on a five-game winning streak, Honeycutt said the team has sent a message to the rest of the conference. In those five games, Watauga has outscored their opponents 40-1.
“We know we can score,” Honeycutt said. “The thing is we’ve been really solid at the back. We have an experienced group and (we) feel really confident.”
The only blemish on the Pioneers’ record is a Feb. 4 road loss to the still undefeated Hickory Red Tornadoes. However, Honeycutt said his team is not the same one that lost that day.
“When we lost, we weren’t there yet,” Honeycutt said. “It was early in the season and we still had some things to figure out. Now, we’re a totally different team.”
Next up for Watauga was supposed to be a road game against the Alexander Central Cougars, however the match was postponed. As of presstime, the Pioneers are set to return on the road against St. Stephens on Monday, March 1.
