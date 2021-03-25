BOONE — After a season that saw them share a championship with Hickory, the Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team was well represented in all-conference selections and post-season awards.
The Pioneers (13-2, 11-1) secured conference co-champion status with the Hickory Red Tornados (14-2, 11-1) after both finished the season with 11-1 conference records. The two were the only Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference teams to finish with a winning record, with third-place South Caldwell finishing the season 5-6.
Watauga made it to the third round of the state 3A playoffs, where they fell to eventual finalists Weddington (15-1-1, 11-1-1).
Of the 31 players who received all-conference honors, 10 were Pioneers. Colter Conway, Matt Taubman, Owen Combs, Hatch Sevensky, David Sprague, Walker Franklin, Andrew Ganley, Reilly Riddle, Chase Perry and Ayden Franklin received the plaudits, the most for any one team in the conference.
Watauga also picked up three of the four individual awards.
Senior forward Sevensky was awarded Conference Player of the Year after bagging 26 goals and four assists. Classmate Conway received Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts as the focal point of a defense that allowed only eight goals all season and only five in conference play.
Watauga Head Coach Josh Honeycutt was awarded Coach of the Year for his efforts in leading a team that dominated most of their schedule and scored 69 more goals than they allowed in 12 conference games.
Hickory's Carter Holt won Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 18 goals and chipping in 21 assists in 15 games.
