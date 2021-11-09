BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a 3-0 loss to Hickory Ridge on Monday, Nov. 1.
The match was the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs, with Watauga (12-7-4, 9-1) earning the No. 9 seed and home field advantage. However, the Ragin’ Bulls (14-8-1, 6-6) were hardened by a conference stacked with contenders such as Cox Mill and Lake Norman.
Hickory Ridge showed early that they may have been the No. 24 seed, but they were not the underdogs some may have expected. After only 20 minutes, the Pioneers were down 2-0 and did not looking like the team that had won seven straight games before the match.
“What really went wrong, in my eyes, was — and it’s so out of character for us — was starting the game with very little intensity, very little heart, character and effort,” head coach Josh Honeycutt said. “This program is built on is hard work and effort and we didn’t get a lot of that in the first half.”
The game went from bad to worse when the Pioneers allowed a third goal with just under 30 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, the Pioneers took a while to get the intensity they needed in attack, but were able to stem the bleeding defensively. While they did not allow any more goals, Watauga finally started to create chances in the final 20 minutes.
“If we would have played like (the Pioneers did in the final 20 minutes) the entire game, I think we win,” Honeycutt said. “But I’m proud of them, they never stopped, they never quit, they kept fighting … They’re just a hard working group that’s full of character.”
The group included seniors who saw their Watauga careers end in an unsatisfying way. The group followed a senior class that included top scorers, defensive stalwarts and years of hype, and Honeycutt said it was not easy to be “the class behind the class.”
“It’s definitely hard to come out of that shadow,” Honeycutt said. “I told them early on, ‘Nobody’s expecting anything out of you, so go prove a point, go prove them wrong.’ Matt Taubman and Gresham Collins, they were our motivators all season long. They were the guys that got the job done defensively and offensively, and they led the group. They stepped up and did what seniors are supposed to do.”
After the game, while many players were commiserating with each other, Collins walked to the Watauga logo in the center of the field. Standing on the “W,” he dropped the band and had a moment on his own.
“There’s a lot of pride in this program,” Honeycutt said. “We instill it in our culture. When these guys lose their last game, there’s a lot that they’re leaving behind. There’s a lot of pride in what they were able to accomplish and it’s a unique family. We’re just blessed to have the culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.