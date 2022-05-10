BOONE — With the regular season winding down, a pair of 6-0 wins for the Watauga girls’ soccer team established them as top dogs of the conference and set them up to close out the season with a title.
While the games against South Caldwell and Alexander Central may have scorelines that looked like easy wins, the first game came with a unique challenge for both teams.
When the Spartans arrived in Boone on Tuesday, May 3, the weather was not kind. A heavy storm made conditions difficult, but not unplayable. A penalty from Brelyn Sturgill gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead, but the game had to be suspended after only 35 minutes of play.
Instead of just leaving the game as-is, Watauga and the Spartans agreed to pick the game back up the next day. When the teams walked onto the pitch, they only had five minutes to play before halftime and were in a situation that is hard to plan for. Freshman Kate Sears made it 2-0 with just a minute left in the first half, and the game went into an abbreviated halftime.
Watauga (14-2, 8-0) head coach Chris Tarnowski noted that the official halftime was essentially the game’s second.
“It’s just an extended halftime, I’m sure the players loved hearing me talk about adjustments for 24 hours instead of 10 minutes,” Tarnowski said of the delay of the game. “Mother Nature had other plans. We did our best and now I’m happy we got to play the second half.”
While the time on the pitch might have been beneficial to both teams, the Pioneers took more value from the time they had left. Katie Durham would add a third goal early in the half before Sturgill picked up her brace in the 49th minute.
Up 4-0, the Pioneers added a two-minute double salvo late to put the match away. Georgia Parker essentially robbed the ball from a defender in the 75th and fired away, but the South Caldwell keeper managed to get a hand to it. Sears picked up the deflection and ran it in for 5-0, before Parker scored her own goal with three minutes left to cap the game.
After expecting a full days’ break between the games between South Caldwell and Alexander Central’s arrival on May 5, the Pioneers were now playing three days in a row — even if they were not playing three full games.
The Pioneers looked their best against the Cougars.
With it being senior night, Sturgill put on a show in the first half in her final regular season home game as a Pioneer. After scoring the opener in the seventh minute, Sturgill set up Sears in the 22nd to make it 2-0.
Five minutes later, Sturgill poached the third score after Parker’s one-on-one chance popped the ball to the senior, before returning the favor with her second assist — this time to Parker — in the 29th.
Up 4-0 at the half, the Pioneers were cruising. Veteran Valerie Laurencio scored a wonder goal from range to put Watauga up 5-0 in the 52nd, before senior leader Lily Brown put the Spartans’ keeper in the spin cycle and tapped it in to cap senior night with her fifth goal of the season.
Tarnowski noted that the win against Alexander Central was a great example of how the Pioneers play, spreading the field open and attacking down the flanks.
After a trip to Hibriten on Tuesday that could see the Pioneers secure a conference title, Watauga will close out their season with a trip to Freedom on Wednesday, May 11.
