BOONE — The Watauga High School boy's soccer team won a 3-2 double overtime second round playoff match against the Hough Huskies from Cornelius, NC, on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The Pioneers (13-8-1, 9-1 NWC) entered into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, while the visiting Huskies (15-7-1, 11-1 QCC) were a No. 9 seed.
With clear skies and moderate fall temperatures, the game kicked off with Watauga maintaining the majority of possession early on. In the 12th minute, on one of the Huskies few early forays against Watauga, central defender Kai Suyao performed an athletic sliding block to stop a shot — a first of what would be many keys moments for the senior.
"I can't say enough about what Kai (Suyao) was able to do tonight," Watauga head coach Josh Honeycutt said afterward the game. "So many times it looked like we were beat and they (Hough) were going to get a goal, Kai comes swooping in out of nowhere — almost like Batman — to just clean it up. It was incredible. It really was just a gutsy heartfelt effort all around."
The Pioneers kept possession well, and in the 21st minute marauded forward down their right-hand sideline. A pass intended for Pioneer Noah Jamison had a little too much power behind it, and Hough goalkeeper Cole Kennedy went to claim it on the edge of the box. In an unfortunate move for the Huskies, Jamison applied pressure that caused Kennedy to mishandle the pass, and his error meant that Jamison was able to nick the ball and slot home an easy goal into an empty net, to give Watauga a 1-0 lead.
After the Pioneers went ahead, Hough seemed to flip a switch, and engineered an onslaught of attacking opportunities. For the rest of the first half, the Huskies dominated control of the ball, and Watauga had to rely on their stout defense that had buoyed them all season.
During the rest of the half, Suyao had multiple blocks and chance-ending clearances — many from within his own penalty box that required inch-perfect tackling.
"Everything that was going through my mind was all just reflexes to try and lay my body out to block the shots, and I didn't think of anything else," Suyao later said.
Elsewhere on defense, Pioneers wingback Ben White had a body block inside the box after a Huskies long-range effort in the 35th minute, and Watauga goalie Kyle Painter made multiple diving saves to help keep the one goal lead. Painter ended with 11 saves on the night.
"Kyle had some big saves," Honeycutt said. "They're the reason we won this game: Kyle and the defense. They kept us close, kept the score tight. They kept us in it and gave us the chance to come back and I can't say enough great things about how they performed tonight."
The halftime whistle sounded with the Pioneers clinging to a 1–0 advantage, but with the mood around the stadium seemingly aware of how lucky they were to be ahead.
The second half kicked off much as the first half had ended, with the Huskies maintaining possession and creating chance after chance as Hough sent dozens of long, searching passes behind Watauga’s back line.
One of those passes finally materialized in the 46th minute, as the Huskies won a corner kick. Although the Pioneers were able to repel the first ball that came into the box, Hough’s Paul Abril won the knockdown and sent the ball back into the box toward his teammate Antonio Suarez at the back post. Suarez knocked it in to even the game up at 1-1.
Watauga attempted to get back into their usual game plan of keeping the ball low and lacing passes through the defense, but the Huskies had found an answer for the stout Pioneers defense.
Another long ball led to another corner in the 55th minute for Hough, and this time Derek Wells sent a curler in towards the near post. Suarez leapt up for the header and knocked it into the ground, creating an awkward bounce that Painter was unable to prevent from going in, giving the Huskies the 2-1 edge.
For the entire remainder of the second half, both teams battled for possession once more, but Hough tended to succeed. Painter made most of his 11 saves during this time. Suyao, Jamison and fellow defender Silas Jackson were all called into making crucial blocks and tackles to prevent the Huskies from putting the game to bed with another goal.
The Pioneers often struggled offensively during the second half, but came up with magic when it mattered most. Watauga's Stryker Ward found himself free down the home sideline, and sent a cross into the box. After it knocked around for a bit, it fell to two Pioneers.
Nathan Bishop and Andrew Hill both claim to have gotten the shot off, but regardless of whose foot it left, the ball ended up powerfully placed beyond Kennedy. Seeing the back of the net bulge elicited a massive roar from the home stands, and the student section in particular.
"I want to thank those that came out to cheer for us," Suyao said. "I think that helps bring the school and the community together, and it helps the team work harder too, knowing that there's so much support for the 11 guys on the field and all the guys on the bench. It's like having an extra person almost."
Frenetic efforts by the Huskies in the last two minutes did not come to fruition, and so overtime was required.
The first overtime period of 10 minutes saw Hough continue to control possession, despite suffering multiple injuries late in regulation time and throughout overtime. Suyao made another diving block in the first minute of OT to save a goal, and Painter made a crucial save in the 10th extra time minute — a stiff strike directly to his ribs from five yards out.
"A lot was going through my head in that moment, to be honest. When I saw him get to the PK spot I had some had some words go through my head that I don't want to say out loud. But I had a lot of confidence in Kai there too. I mean, he (Suyao) probably had 40 saves tonight," Painter said. "He bumped their guy (Hough's Noah Eberhardt) off balance, and cause him to shoot straight into me. I get the stat save there, but at the end of the day, that one was Kai and not me."
With the game set to go to penalty kicks if the deadlock could not be broken, the Pioneers offense shone brightest in the second and final overtime period, as Watauga launched foray after foray at the exhausted and injury-depleted Huskies.
With four minutes remaining to go in overtime, Watauga’s Stryker Ward maneuvered himself into a narrow gap in the Hough defense on the edge of the penalty box. From there, Ward blasted a left-footed shot that sailed beyond the Huskie's keeper for the goal. The shot caused the home crowd to erupt with unbridled job, cheering their beloved Pioneers efforts.
For those last four minutes, Hough frantically tried to mount an attack to secure an equalizer, but Watauga stood firm, and secured their 3–2 OT win to advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A soccer playoffs.
The Pioneers will next play in an away match against the No. 1 seeded Weddington Warriors (18-2-1, 9-0-1 SCC) from Matthews, NC. That match will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at Weddington High School, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
