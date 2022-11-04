BOONE — The Watauga High School boy's soccer team won a 3-2 double overtime second round playoff match against the Hough Huskies from Cornelius, NC, on Thursday, Nov. 3. 

The Pioneers (13-8-1, 9-1 NWC) entered into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, while the visiting Huskies (15-7-1, 11-1 QCC) were a No. 9 seed.

Kai header vs Hough

Kai Suyao heads the ball away to clear the danger for his team.
Kyle Painter save vs Hough

Kyle Painter makes a diving save versus the Huskies of Hough High School on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Stryker Ward game winning goal

Stryker Ward line up his left-footed shot for what would prove to be the game winning goal against Hough on Thursday, Nov. 3.

