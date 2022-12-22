BOONE — Two Watauga High School football players — Trey Thompson and Isaiah Shirley — officially inked offers on college football's National Signing Day, Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Thompson accepted an offer from Davidson College to play for the Wildcats at his preferred position of running back. Speaking in June, Thompson said Davidson felt like home the moment he arrived.
“The first time I saw the campus, I could really see myself playing there,” Thompson previously said. “It’s a really good education, their football team is on the rise as well — back-to-back conference championships. I was like, ‘This is a really good situation.’”
Shirley received his offer — among many — from the NC State Wolfpack to play defensive end. A key part of Shirley’s decision was the connection with head coach Dave Doeren, who has a history of developing players like Shirley.
In a video posted On NC State Football's Twitter page, Shirley said "What's up Wolf Pack Nation. This is Isaiah Shirley checking in with you. I can't wait to part of the Pack. I'll be home soon. Go Pack."
One of the reasons Shirley chose NC State was how they are known for developing "big guys."
“Coach Doeren coached J.J. Watt when he was at Wisconsin, so he’s seen what they look like and he said that’s something that’s real for me," Shirley said previously. "He said, ‘I see you being a leadership guy, a genuine guy, I can see you being a team captain here one day and I can see you being an NFL guy.”
Thompson and Shirley will certainly have all supporters of Watauga football behind them, cheering them on as they graduate and move on to the next stage in their lives and careers.
“It’s kind of surreal for me because that’s just such a great opportunity that I got blessed with by the grace of God, to be honest with you,” Shirley said previsouly. “It’s great. I’m excited to see where this next chapter goes.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.