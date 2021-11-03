BOONE — A day after winning their fourth straight conference title, the Watauga Pioneers football team was issued their next challenge with a playoff matchup against the Cuthbertson Cavaliers.
The Pioneers (8-2, 5-0) finished their regular season on a seven game winning streak to secure the No. 6 seed in the west half of the bracket. The Cavaliers (4-6, 2-3) are coming off a 45-19 win over Piedmont, their first win since Oct. 1, and were handed the No. 27 seed.
The Cavaliers are led by sophomore signal caller Parker Burke, who has thrown for 1,326 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games. Burke helms a fairly balanced offense that features a pair of 500-yard backs in A.J. Colombo and Carson Hegele.
The Pioneers meanwhile are firing on all cylinders as they have put up 40 or more points in five of their last seven games. They’ve only allowed 83 points in that stretch. While Watauga employs a run-heavy offense that has gained more than 2,800 yards on the ground, quarterback Maddox Greene has proven to be an efficient passer that can catch a team off-guard if they load the box.
The six seed was almost perfectly predicted by Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich, who said the team expected to be seeded in the five to seven range.
Habich said having their first playoff game at home will be a huge advantage for the Pioneers as they try to continue their momentum. At the same time, their big win over Ashe gave Habich the chance to get playing time for some players on the depth chart who had not seen the field much, which helped the team get more experience ahead of the post season.
The NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs first round game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Jack Groce Stadium in Boone.
