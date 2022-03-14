RALEIGH — Both Watauga basketball teams were represented in the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association's all-district teams, which were announced on Thursday, March 10.
Watauga is in the NCBCA's District 11, which also houses Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Rowan, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The NCCBCA named Watauga's freshman phenom Kate Sears as the District 11 girls' Player of the Year to go with her first-team all-district selection. In 28 games, Sears averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 44% from three and 47% from the field.
Teammate Charlotte Torgerson earned a second-team selection and Pioneers head coach Laura Barry was named the district's Coach of the Year.
Barry's Pioneers went 24-4 in a season that saw them take a share of the regular season conference title, win their conference tournament and earn the No. 1 seed in the state 4A playoffs' western bracket.
Only one non-Watauga player from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference was named to the all-district teams as Hibriten junior Katie Story earned a third-team selection.
Senior forward Jonah Martin was the lone Watauga representative in the boys' selections, being named third-team all-district. Martin was a force in the paint for a Pioneers side that finished the season 4-19.
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference had multiple other selections in the all-district teams, including Ashe County junior Jake Grubb's second-team selection. Alexander Central's Evan Presnell and South Caldwell's Trey Ramsey each garnered a first-team selection, with A.C. head coach Ed Wills taking home Coach of the Year and Ramsey earning Player of the Year honors.
