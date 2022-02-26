BOONE — All seasons come to an end and only one team gets to lift a trophy as a farewell. In the case of the Watauga Pioneers girls’ basketball team, that end came not with a title, but a 55-44 loss to Lake Norman in the third round of the 4A state playoffs on Saturday.
For Pioneers head coach Laura Barry, the hardest part about the loss was not the final score, but that the good times had stopped.
“It’s sad that this team doesn’t get to practice and prepare for the next round. The fun we were having together is over, and that’s the hard part,” Barry said after the Feb. 26 game. “There’s a lot of competitive feelings about what just happened, but the overwhelming big picture is that we just finished our season and that period is tough to swallow.”
Ranked No. 1 in the state’s western bracket, the Pioneers (24-4, 8-2) rode high into the home playoff matchup on the back of a conference title, two playoff wins and a seven game winning streak. They were also backed by a ravenous home crowd that had seen the Pioneers go unbeaten in their previous 13 outings as host.
Meanwhile, the No. 8 seed Wildcats (24-3, 12-0) were looking for their 16th straight win and revenge.
In their previous meeting, Lake Norman let a 12-point lead slip away in the second half before the Pioneers got a 49-46 win in overtime. However, that was a Dec. 1 non-conference matchup and both teams had more than 20 games in between to evolve and grow.
Wildcats slasher Kirsten Lewis-Williams came out firing in the first quarter, carrying the team as the Pioneers were looking for a strong start. She scored six of the Wildcats’ eight points, but was outmatched by Pioneers sophomore Charlotte Torgerson's seven.
The Pioneers carried a 13-8 lead into the second quarter in what appeared to be another tight affair between Watauga and the Wildcats, but the game would quickly turn around.
Lake Norman found their form beyond the arc and the Wildcats duo of Addison Sirianny and Madison Saunders combined for 12 points on only four three-point attempts. It was the foundation of a 22-point frame from the Wildcats that Watauga struggled to keep up with.
“That buried us, and we weren’t able to get out of it in the second half,” Barry said of the Wildcat’s offensive explosion.
Watauga guard Kate Sears put up five points in the quarter after a scoreless first and the game was tied 19-19 with only three minutes until halftime, but strong play from Lake Norman big Aly Wadkovsky pushed the Wildcats to a 30-21 halftime lead.
After being the team’s talisman throughout the season, Sears ran into a defense that Barry said did a good job of keeping the freshman in check, while also stifling much of the Pioneers’ attack around her. With Saunders hounding Sears on the outside and Wadkovsky serving as a guardian of the paint, Sears was held to just 11 points in the game.
While Lake Norman’s offense cooled off from the second quarter — where they shot 61 percent from the field and 71 percent from deep — the Pioneers managed only seven points in the third as they tried to dig themselves out of a hole.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Lake Norman led by 12, but the Pioneers were playing with their season on the line.
A heroic effort came from Watauga senior Brelyn Sturgill that gave the Pioneers a chance near the end. Staring down the final minutes of her Pioneer career, Sturgill scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth on an 80 percent shooting rate.
With just over a minute left, one of her trio of fourth quarter threes cut the deficit to six, but it would prove to be as close as the Pioneers could get to a comeback.
“Whenever you have seniors, they’re going to play to win in the playoffs. (Sturgill) did that late and she’s been our rock all season,” Barry said of her lone senior. “You’ve seen her show up in big statistical numbers, but I think she’s shown up in major ways this season with leadership that really goes unseen to the outside.”
Looking back at the loss, Barry lamented adjustments she felt she should have made during the game. Noting that while the Pioneers found success in transition early, she said there was not enough correction when the game slowed down.
“Just got to look at it and get better at it next year, because we got all these kids coming back,” Barry said. “We know we didn’t play our best game tonight and that’s going to happen. We’re focused on not just dwelling on that, but being grateful that we had this amazing year.”
Barry added that the loss was disappointing, but it does not take away from the story of their season.
“This team has done a lot of things no one expected us to do,” Barry said. “This team wasn’t supposed to be a one seed, this team wasn’t supposed to win a conference championship, we’ve done major things this year that will be the focus of this group.”
