BOONE — Monday, Aug. 2, marked the first day back at practice for fall sports teams around North Carolina, with the Watauga Pioneers getting early reps in ahead of the season.
Many players were treated to morning drills and conditioning tests on the football and lacrosse fields, with boys' soccer coach Josh Honeycutt and football coach Ryan Habich putting their players through the paces.
Both coaches are in charge of teams with shortened offseasons, due to the amended sports calendar in the 2020-21 school year.
"It's not a lot of time, but we're back to a normal schedule," Habich said. "We've got guys who are becoming seniors and are being tasked with that responsibility, others are moving up from JV to varsity, it's a quick turnaround."
Every coach stressed the importance of hard work to their teams, with Honeycutt noting that the grueling conditioning and hard practices are about more than what happens on the pitch.
"This program has a tradition of sending guys off who are responsible adults and will make it in the real world," Honeycutt told his players. "You don't just put in 100 percent when you think you can score, you put in 100 percent every minute whether it's in practice or a game."
Habich and Honeycutt both said there was excitement around their teams, with players eager to return to action and prove their worth as spots on the depth charts remain open.
Later the same day, the WHS cross country team was also set to practice, operating under the leadership of coach Randy McDonough. The volleyball team was set to host tryouts Aug. 2-4 under head coach Kim Pryor.
After scrimmages, practices and training galore, Pioneers sports will kick off their competitive seasons on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.