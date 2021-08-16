BOONE — Less than five months after their 2020-21 season ended against Dudley, the Watauga Pioneers football team will return to the field on Friday, Aug. 20, against TC Roberson.
Head coach Ryan Habich said the reigning conference champions are ready, despite the shortened offseason.
"A lot of our athletes here at Watauga, which I think is a great thing, play multiple sports," Habich said. "They go from one to the other, pick up a little wear and tear, but they're always up and going."
Habich said getting his players up to football speed and in the mindset works out during preseason practice.
While they will start their season against a familiar foe in TC Roberson, the Pioneers are heading into a Northwestern conference featuring some fresh faces.
Leaving the conference were Hickory, McDowell and St. Stephens, while Ashe County and Hibriten — who are making the jump up to 3A from 2A — join in their place.
"Hibriten has been a powerhouse in this area, I think they were the preseason No. 1," Habich said. "The conference is very similar, we've been playing Ashe for years, but we haven't played Hibriten really since 2016."
However, Habich noted that the conference only houses six teams, meaning only five conference games for the Pioneers. With only five conference opportunities, Habich said there will be fine margins and always an element of surprise.
"That makes us have a lot of non-conference games, which we use those non-conference games to grow as a varsity team, because there's going to be some battles," Habich said. "We have to find a team that's healthy and that can compete for a conference championship."
Health is a concern for any team, and the Pioneers are already having to find players to step up. Senior Carter Everett, who plays as a running back, linebacker and kicker, will be recovering from a torn ACL until late into the season and quarterback Levi Temple picked up an injury during an Aug. 13 scrimmage that should see him out for "a few weeks."
"We always want to have the next person up, that's what we tell our kids when the injuries come," Habich said.
The next man up mentality will also be helpful when it comes to a yearly problem for high school teams, graduated seniors. The Pioneers lost 10, but Habich said at the team's first practice they feel confident in players taking the next step to fill the voids.
Offensively, the team will have to deal with the departure of Sebastian Best, the team's rushing leader. With Everett missing so much of the season, and expecting to be limited to kicking duties upon his return, the team will look to quarterback Carlton Horine and Trey Thompson, the third and fourth leading rushers from last season.
Jake Gragg, the team's leading tackler from last season, is also gone. However, the defense will be bringing back sacks leader Isaiaih Shirley and fellow tough tackler Orlando Leon.
