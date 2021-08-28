BOONE — Having possession and using possession in soccer are two different things. In the championship match of the 2021 Mellow Mushroom Invitational, host Watauga High School AND visiting T C Roberson each controlled the ball ample amounts of time, but neither was able to score in what finished as a 0-0 result and a sharing of the tournament title.
Played midday, the heat was oppressive but did little to slow down the frenetic pace of the match. Both teams demonstrated impressive physical conditioning. Both teams were well-skilled, with one-touch passing often on display. Both teams' performances featured a stifling defense.
Although Watauga mounted a last-minute charge of consecutive, point-blank opportunities that were turned away, Roberson arguably kept the ball in their attacking half of the field more often.
“This was possession different than we like. It was a lot of banging the ball over the top and running onto it, which is not our style of play,” said Vern Collins, Watauga’s assistant varsity coach and head junior varsity coach. “Our style is to possess the ball through the midfield to create opportunities, but every time we began to do that, they stopped us. Roberson was strong defensively.”
Collins praised Roberson’s defensive effort but saw some improvement in his team’s offensive effort in the closing minutes.
“Roberson’s defense frustrated us. I thought we possessed well in the first few minutes of the game. We set the tone and made them play to us. But I don’t know whether it was fatigue or the heat or the game we played yesterday, but we broke down in the second part of the first half. We made some adjustments at halftime and tried to bring the game back to our style. Toward the end of the game, we were able to do that, even if unable to score. We had a couple of thrills toward the end. Obviously, we would like to create those opportunities sooner and more often, and not in the last two minutes of the game,” Collins said.
Because in regulation time the match ended in a 0-0 tie and another tournament, the Appalachian Classic, was on a timetable in using the field, the decision was made to dispense with any overtime period or penalty kicks to decide a winner.
But sharing the title led to another question: Who gets the trophy? Short a hacksaw to cut the hardware down the middle, it was the Roberson coach who offered a solution.
“The Roberson coach said that as the hosting team, we should keep the trophy,” said Collins. “That was very gracious of him. So the trophy stays here. We really enjoy this tournament and we are very grateful to Mellow Mushroom for their sponsorship.”
Not surprisingly, Collins was quick to credit the Pioneers’ defenders for preserving the result.
“Matt Taubman is a force in the back. He is someone that we can rely on, and of course our goalkeeper, Grant Kight. In the midfield, Ben White continued to work hard. The thing about this team is that every single one of our players does the job we ask them to do. We got some great help off the bench, which we needed. We have some depth, which is not surprising but when you lose eight starters off last year’s team to graduation, you wonder who is going to step up. There is some growth needed and a lot of these younger guys have grown up quickly. We are really proud of how they have stepped up and filled their respective roles. “
With three straight wins and a draw in the Pioneers’ last four matches and now with a 3-0-3 record, Watauga’s young side has momentum to build on in going on the road for an Aug. 31, nonconference encounter at Cox Mill (3-0-1). The Chargers are moving up a classification this season, from 3A to the Greater Metro 4A Conference. Other members of the league include Hickory Ridge, West Cabarrus, Mooresville, Lake Norman, A.L. Brown and South Iredell.
Watauga is playing a very strong nonconference schedule in 2021, with a slate that includes West Forsyth (home, Sept. 2), A C Reynolds (away, Sept. 8), Cuthbertson (away, Sept. 13), Ardrey Kell (away, Sept. 20) and Ledford (home, Sept. 23) before opening Northwestern Conference play against 4A rival South Caldwell on Sept. 27, 6 p.m. at Jack Groce Stadium.
