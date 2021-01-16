HICKORY – After falling behind by double digits to open the high school men’s basketball game at Hickory-St. Stephens, Watauga’s rallied to a two point edge by halftime, then built on that momentum to cruise to their first 61-47 Northwestern Conference win of the 2020-21 season.
“These guys have been working hard as a team,” said Pioneer head coach Laura Barry afterward. “We have been steadily improving and they all know and see the improvement, but they really wanted to see the win.”
Although Barry suggested that the Pioneers might have caught St. Stephens on a cold-shooting night, Watauga’s in-your-face defensive effort didn’t give the Indians but few good looks from long range. The Pioneers knew that the Indians were dangerous from outside, because in their previous game with Alexander Central the SSHS crew had rained 18 three-pointers on the Cougars. So, keeping them at bay from beyond the arc was a significant accomplishment, forcing the Indians to play inside where Watauga appeared to have a slight size advantage.
Icing on the cake, defensively, was coach Barry’s decision to turn up the heat in the third quarter with a full court press defensive effort that frustrated whatever St. Stephens five was on the court.
“They didn’t like our press much,” Barry said.
Largely because of the press and consequent Indian turnovers, Watauga outscored St. Stephens 17-8 in the third period.
On the offensive side, Ben Ricker slashed inside for a game-high 17 points, while Jonah Martin accounted for 13, most hard fought ducats from underneath following rebounds.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL TOTALS
- WAT – Ben Ricker (17 points)
- SSHS – Dayton Anderson (14)
- WAT – Jonah Martin (13)
- WAT – Orlando Leon (8)
- SSHS – Charlie Woy (8)
- SSHS – Josh Barkley (8)
- SSHS – Colby Edwards (7)
- WAT – Gresham Collins (6)
- SSHS – Zane McPherson (6)
- WAT – Ben Hale (5)
