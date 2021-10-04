BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers football team played four games in September, each time scoring more points than the last.
Ever since they were shut out on the road against Maiden on Aug. 27, the Pioneers (4-2,1-0) are 3-1 and have put up a combined 110 points in the two most recent games. Heading toward an Oct. 8 home matchup with Alexander Central (4-2,1-0), the Cougars’ 42-36 overtime win over a struggling Ashe County side may lead some to think that the Pioneers can put points on the board with ease.
However, head coach Ryan Habich isn’t getting ahead of himself.
“This year, people look at the scores and it’s very misleading,” Habich said. “We look at schools week-to-week, considering what COVID-19 is like.”
Following his team’s win over South Caldwell on Oct. 1, Habich said the team needed to get into the film room because the Cougars team from one week could be drastically different than the week before. He was also quick to note what is expected of Alexander Central no matter the circumstances.
“We know Alexander is very physical and they’re very well coached,” Habich said. “I know they’re going to be amped up to come back and beat us. Our kids can’t look at the score of the Ashe County game.”
With both teams opening their conference play with a win, and only having five conference games all season, a result either way can swing the outcome of an entire season.
The clash will feature two run-heavy teams. Habich pointed out that A.C. does a “really good job with the running defense.” In their two most recent games, the Pioneers have posted a combined 865 yards on the ground with nine different players receiving carries and 14 of the team’s 15 touchdowns coming on the ground.
At the same time, Habich’s own defense, and who will be in it, was a focus for the Pioneers.
“We’ll have new guys playing new positions,” Habich said.
A recurring theme for the Pioneers all season has been players stepping up into new positions, with the team having fielded four different quarterbacks and a litany of players in the backfield.
However, Habich said the team is continuing to grow and develop, with three-straight wins and solid performances a testament to the team’s mindset.
“I think the attitude and effort of his team is really good,” Habich said. “We might be very young and very inexperienced, but I really like the attitude and effort of this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.