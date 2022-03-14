BOONE — It takes a little over an hour to drive from Abingdon, Virginia, to Boone, and the Abingdon girls' soccer team had the entire ride back to think about the 5-0 loss to the Watauga Pioneers on Thursday, March 10.
The Pioneers (4-1) were on top of the Falcons early and often and only needed six minutes to open the scoring. Watauga broke through when Roxana Galan-Gomez's shot was blocked by Abingdon keeper Ella Seymore, but it kept the spin and rolled into the left corner of the goal.
Doubling their lead a few minutes later was sophomore Katie Durham, who split the defense on a perfect through-ball from Valerie Laurencio.
The rapid-fire pace from the Pioneers was as planned, according to head coach Chris Tarnowski.
"We are aggressive. The first thing and the last thing we always tell the girls when we break the huddle is 'bring your aggression and bring our game to them,' Tarnowski said. "They know they've got the green light anytime they're within shooting distance."
The tactic — bolstered by Tarnowski's formation of only three defenders and extra reinforcements up front — meant Seymore was putting in work all night. Rocket after rocket from Watauga meant Seymore had to put on a highlight reel of athletic saves to try and keep her team in it.
However, another would eventually have to get through.
With just under four minutes left, Samantha Bertrand made it 3-0 after firing a shot high into the net — just beyond Seymore's reach.
Bertrand's goal was the reward for a dynamic midfield performance from her and teammate Lily Brown. Both were dynamos in the center of the pitch, sweeping up any Abingdon attacks that tried to get through and initiating their own forward advances.
With the Falcons tightening up in the second half, the Pioneers' chances were coming fewer than in the first. However, there was still a major disparity in possession and attacks, with Watauga dominating the ball and rarely letting Abingdon past midfield.
Goalkeeper Dayna Moretz was only called on a few times in the 80 minutes of play, and Abingdon never truly looked like they could break the goose egg on their side of the scoreboard.
Defensively, it did not matter what Abingdon did, it was only a matter of time before Watauga broke through again. It finally came in the 68th when a scramble in the box popped the ball to Holly Needham, who deftly slipped it into the net for a four-goal lead.
Needham was one of multiple players to rotate up front for Watauga, who consistently have five or more players terrorizing the Abingdon backline.
"We like to play fast and aggressive, so we like to rotate (the players) and keep them fresh as much as possible," Tarnowski said. "It's nice when you can sub in and not have a let-off."
The Pioneers capped the game with a curling goal from range, courtesy of Sophia Masaid in the 74th that gave Watauga a 5-0 lead that proved to be the final scoreline.
The win marked the Pioneers' fourth in five games, with a goal difference of plus-24 only highlighting their nearly unblemished record. However, the competition is only getting stronger as the Pioneers move through the non-conference schedule.
Watauga will host a pair of tough tests in the form of Asheville Christian Academy on Wednesday, March 16, and Crest two days later.
