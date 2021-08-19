BOONE — After scoreless draws in their first two games of the season, the Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team finally got things going on Thursday, Aug. 19, by winning 9-0 against Surry Central.
The third of three home games in one week, the Pioneers (1-0-2) had been forced to work out any issues on the pitch due to a lack of practice time.
While their previous two matches saw a Pioneers side that lacked a scorer's touch, Watauga's attack looked much more dangerous against Surry Central (0-2).
Head coach Josh Honeycutt switched the formation from the 4-3-3 used previously to a 4-4-2, cleaning up assignments and providing a structure that made it easier for wide players to go forward.
"I think the changes that we made were advantageous for our team and put people in a better spot," Honeycutt said, adding his excitement for the team to settle into the formation more and continue to grow.
The energized Pioneers built on every chance they had before finally breaking through in the 15th minute. Forward Klaus Best fired a through ball from the midfield that was picked up at full speed by Micah Duvall, who launched it into the net for a 1-0 Watauga lead.
After going 175 minutes of their season without a goal, Watauga finally broke their goose egg.
Only five minutes later, the Pioneers had the chance to double their tally when powerful center half Matt Taubman was dragged down in the box. After slotting away the penalty for a 2-0, the stadium radiated with the energy of a team building momentum.
However, Watauga had to wait until the waning minutes of the first half before tacking on their third goal. The Golden Eagles found themselves on the back foot while Stryker Ward set up the play on the left flank.
Ward played a low cross into the box for freshman Curtis Sevensky, who scored his first varsity goal in the 39th minute of his third game.
Up 3-0 at the half and with the wind at their backs, the Pioneers came out swinging to start the second.
Only a minute into play, Gresham Collins beat the keeper one-on-one after a tight assist from Zade Tincher. Three minutes after opening his account on the year, Collins scored again from the spot to make it 5-0.
Fans got a sense of déjà vu in the 56th minute, when Sevensky bagged a brace off of a low cross from Ward on the left side.
Honeycutt previously said that an issue in the 4-3-3 formation was the splitting of minutes between Ward and Sevensky, with each of the young forwards bringing different aspects to the team. With the 4-4-2, the pair can share the pitch together and form a balance of strength and speed.
Ward would get himself on the scoresheet only one minute after assisting Sevensky's second, with a rainbow header just making it into the net for 7-0.
After scoring five goals in 18 minutes of play, the Pioneers let up as players came off the bench for some early-season minutes. Still, they added to their lead with an eighth goal, courtesy of Emmit Coffey in the 66th, before Best ended the game via mercy rule in the 78th.
Honeycutt said that ending the scoring drought and scoring loads was nice, but the continued success on the defensive side of ball is just as important.
"Three games in and we still have a clean sheet, that's a big deal," Honeycutt said. "I mentioned to these guys that we're still undefeated and haven't conceded a goal, that's a big accomplishment."
He also noted the encouraging growth from young players in the attack, particularly Ward and Sevensky. In the senior class the team is still working to replace, the team lost 64 goals, which included 26 from Sevensky's older bother, Hatch.
"Having Hatch graduate last year as one of our top scorers and just being a workhorse, he's gone and now we have a mini-Hatch," Honeycutt said. "Curtis is out there filling the role (that Hatch played). He plays the same, looks the same, talks the same and acts the same. It's pretty uncanny."
With their first win under their belt, the Pioneers will have a couple of days off before heading to Franklin for an away game on Monday, Aug. 23.
