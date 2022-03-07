BOONE — It’s hard to argue that a pair of shutout wins is not a good start to a season. It’s even harder when one was a 9-0 domination and the other was payback for a tiebreaker from the prior season.
That was how the Watauga girls’ soccer team opened their season, and head coach Chris Tarnowski is happy with the early showings.
The Pioneers (2-0) opened their season on Tuesday, March 1, with a dominant mercy rule win over McDowell (0-3) that saw seven different Pioneers get on the scoresheet.
Running an aggressive formation and leaving only three at the back, Watauga blitzed the Titans, bagging five goals in only 30 minutes. Holly Needham, Katie Durham and Roxy Galan-Gomez each chipped in one apiece, while sophomore Georgia Parker bagged a brace.
“We want to make sure that we bring our game to whatever team we’re playing and try to imprint our style on the game,” Tarnowski said.
While the Titans would have liked to stem the bleeding by halftime, Valerie Laurencio put two past the McDowell keeper in four minutes to make it 7-0 heading into the half.
The Pioneers only needed six minutes to finish the game off, Sam Bertrand made it look easy when she got the team’s eighth goal before Sophia Masaid triggered the mercy rule with a rocket.
Only three days later, the Pioneers hosted St. Stephens (2-1), where Parker scored the lone goal in the second half to secure the 1-0 win.
“I mean, it’s incredible to be back. I hate the offseason just because you don’t get to do this,” Tarnowski said after the McDowell demolition. “Just the look on (the players’) faces, being able to play again … It’s incredible.”
