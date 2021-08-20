BOONE — Pioneer football returned to the fall on Friday, Aug. 20, with a 33-0 home win over TC Roberson to kickoff their season.
After a shortened offseason due to the 2020-21 sports calendar shifting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Ryan Habich said it was nice to be back in front of a home crowd this time of year.
The win extended Watauga's (1-0) streak of home regular season wins to 25, with their last loss in Jack Groce Stadium coming in October 2015.
The game was a battle between run-heavy teams, with Watauga's two-man tandem of Trey Thompson and Will Curtis bullying their way through Rams (0-1) left and right. By the end of the game, the Pioneers racked up 264 yards on the ground.
However, their opening drive stalled out at their opponent's 38 yard-line, giving the Pioneers defense their first chance to shine.
After holding the Rams' run game down and limiting their explosive backfield, the Watauga pass rushers hit paydirt.
Rams passer Kamryn White took the snap, only to be confronted by all-conference Pioneer Orlando Leon. White tried to throw out of the pressure, but the ball ended up in Leon's possession and the pass rushers took it all the way back for a pick six.
“I was coming off the edge on a reduction stunt, (White) turned around, saw the ball and tried to throw it,” Leon said. “I put my hands on the ball and I just ran it back.”
After stifling another Rams drive, the defense handed the ball back to the Pioneers offense, who was hoping to add the lead. Staying on the ground, the Pioneers patiently chewed up clock and yardage.
Taking the handoff to the right, Curtis broke through one tackle before hustling into the endzone for a short-yardage touchdown.
Now up 13-0, the Pioneers continued to hold the Rams to getting nothing out of their offense. However, their own offense was getting less and less out of their possessions, culminating in quarterback Levi Temple throwing an interception under pressure.
As the second quarter wore on, the Pioneers' ground game carried the offense, but Temple would redeem himself in the end.
With just under five minutes on the clock, Temple lofted a pass to the back right corner of the endzone, where only Cole Herrine could get it. Nearly jumping over his defender, Horrine snagged the touchdown to give the Pioneers a 19-0 lead heading into halftime.
Coming into the second half with all of the momentum in the world, the Pioneers added to their lead when Temple kept the ball for a short running touchdown.
Temple and fellow play caller Wyatt Keller, who took over later in the game, are both filling in for the injured Carlton Horrine. Habich said the hope is Carlton Horrine will return soon, but that both backups played well enough for the win. With Temple and Keller also playing defense, Habich said getting Carlton Horrine back will free them up for more snaps on the other side of the ball.
The Pioneers tacked on one more score for good measure at the start of the fourth, with Jackson Roper rumbling his way into the endzone. Roper, along with Thompson and Curtis, is part of a new-look backfield for Watauga stepping up to varsity.
Habich said the backfield still needs work, noting mistakes with motions and some running the wrong plays, but added that it's a young group who is developing.
All in all, Habich was not high on the Pioneers' debut, even with the shutout. He noted that like on offense, the defense has multiple players making the step up to varsity snaps in key areas.
"We're young at linebacker, last spring we had a lot of senior linebackers and in the secondary, these guys are all new," Habich said. "Getting young linebackers and secondary guys that do the run fits and the reeds, we made a lot of mistakes so that we need to fix. We play good competition, they'll expose that."
He added that the biggest positive for the team is the win itself, a good start to the season before a tough non-conference schedule.
"I'll take a win anytime we play bad, as long as we're able to look at film and know we have to improve on things," Habich said. He noted the plan is to take the weekend off and enjoy the win, before looking through every position group for mistakes to fix in practice.
The Pioneers will have a tough task ahead of them on Friday, Aug. 27, when they head to Maiden for a matchup wth the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.