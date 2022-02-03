TAYLORSVILLE — It was a rough night for Watauga basketball when they went to Alexander Central on Tuesday, Feb. 2, as the Cougars pulled off the sweep on their home court.
It was the second straight road game for Watauga teams, after both the boys and girls made the trek to Hibriten only a day earlier.
After appearing to be dominant through January, the Pioneers girls varsity team (17-3, 5-2) dropped their second straight game in a 60-51 contest highlighted by Cougars junior Julianna Walter.
Walter put up 27 points on the Pioneers, sinking four three-pointers and 13 free throws. The 60 points allowed were the most by Watauga since a 75-67 shootout against Mountain Heritage on Dec. 3.
While the Pioneers still held on to the top spot in their conference after the loss, it opened the door for Alexander Central (16-3, 4-2) to close the gap.
Like the girls' team, the Pioneers boys (6-13, 2-5) were gashed by a Cougar having a highlight night. Senior Evan Presnell was cooking all night with 33 points and seven threes.
While Watauga trailed 32-28 at the half, the 46-42 scoreline heading into the fourth quarter gave the Pioneers an opportunity to complete enough of a comeback for a second straight win.
Instead, the Cougars (17-3, 5-1) went wild in the final frame with 25 points to seal the win.
After the losses, the Pioneers will play their third games of the week against Hibriten on Friday, Feb. 4.
