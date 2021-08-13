BOONE — With one week left before they being their regular season, the Watauga Pioneers football team hosted a jamboree scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13, giving the four teams valuable reps as training camp winds down.
Watauga was joined by the Ashe County Huskies, McDowell Titans and Bunker Hill Bears, giving each team a variety of offensive and defensive schemes to react to.
"You really need to scrimmage to see what kids can do," Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich said. "In high school football, you can't really go full speed against your own guys. Scrimmages allow you to go full speed and find out what guys are like on game night."
Habich noted that when bringing in teams for a scrimmage, it gives coaches an opportunity to prepare their players for teams with similar styles. At the same time, it teaches players how to react to an unknown opponent.
"McDowell is a ground and pound team and a lot of teams we face run a lot of that same offense," Habich said. "The thing about scrimmages is that you don't prepare for teams at all but when you play games, you look at film and you prepare to be better lined up. (In scrimmages), you're throwing guys out there."
The Pioneers will kick off their season with a non-conference home game against T.C. Roberson on Friday, Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.