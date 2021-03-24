BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team had to fend off a furious comeback attempt from the Freedom Patriots on Wednesday, March 24, winning 18-8 via mercy rule.
Watauga (2-2) was coming off of a 4-3 loss to the Hickory Red Tornadoes two days earlier and were looking to build some momentum as the young season picked up steam. Meanwhile, the Patriots (0-3) were hoping to find their first win of their season after being outscored 29-1 in their previous two games.
Early on, it had the makings of a low-scoring affair as neither team could drive in a run during the first two innings. The third inning would see a barrage of runs batted in, beginning with a triple from Freedom’s Jasmine Webb to send Emme Clark home. A Watauga error then allowed Webb to score herself, leaving the Pioneers down 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third.
Watauga built a big lead on consistent hits in the third. A deep double from Taylor Replogle sent Dagan Newsome to home plate, before Katie O’Bryan let Replogle score herself. Tied at 2-2, the floodgates opened wider. Linley Garwood, O’Bryan, Gracie Proffit, Kara Brooks, Newsome again, Katie Thompson and Replogle again would all score as the Pioneers drove up the scoreline.
When the fourth inning began, Watauga led 10-2. They had the momentum and appeared to be running away with it, but the Patriots were going to make it a game.
After walking her first two batters, Pioneers pitcher Grace Presnell was replaced by Elizabeth Noble, who allowed her second batter to get Freedom back in the game. Patriots shortstop Brooke Barker only hit a single, but there was enough room for Izzy Edmonson and Destiny White to round home plate and make it 10-4. A triple from Madilynn Taylor got two more RBIs for the away team, cutting Watauga’s lead to 10-6.
The score stood heading into the fifth as Watauga was unable to add to their lead in the fourth. However, the Patriots kept powering through, with a comeback attempt in full swing as they added two to their tally.
The Pioneers added one run in the inning before blanking Freedom in the top of the sixth, setting themselves up to finish the game early.
Proffit, Thompson, Mattie Smith, Lilli Taylor, Brooks, Replogle and Rilea Wike all scored as the Patriots’ defenses imploded. When the smoke had cleared, the Pioneers had met the 10-run mercy rule, and the game ended an inning early.
The Pioneers will hope to add a second-straight win to their column Tuesday, March 30, on the road against the Alexander Central Cougars (4-0).
