BOONE — Only four games into the season, the Pioneers girls' basketball team has already pulled off a season sweep after beating Mountain Heritage 75-67 in their second meeting of the year.
The Pioneers (4-0) previously made the trip to Burnsville on Nov. 23 to beat the Cougars 67-43. Heading into the Friday, Dec. 3, rematch in Boone, Watauga head coach Laura Barry said the team knew that a repeat result was not going to come easy.
The Cougars immediately made their presence felt by draining a pair of threes to jump out to an early 6-1 lead. However, having their offense so spread out gave the Pioneers more chances to jump into passing lanes and disrupt ball movement.
Watauga recovered from a slow start to hang with the Cougars, who led 12-9 after the first.
While the first quarter saw only 21 combined points, the Pioneers outscored that on their own in a fast-paced, high scoring second. Watauga put up 29 points on the Cougars in the second alone, but the Cougars were hanging on with 20.
A big three from freshman guard Kate Sears gave Watauga late momentum in the half that set up the Pioneers with a lead 38-32 at halftime. Sears finished with a game-high 21 points for the Pioneers.
While the third was a battle between high-scoring teams, the third was all Watauga. Junior Wing Laurel Kiker scored six of her eight points on a pair of back-to-back big threes that kickstarted a 15-7 scoring run for the Pioneers.
"(Kiker's) always ready, she's a huge energy player for us," Barry said. "You think of her and you think of defense, but she's got a great offensive game as well and she showed it."
The Cougars began to cover more ground in the fourth, trying to claw away the deficit that grew to 18 after three quarters.
Pushing the pace, and the Pioneers, Mountain Heritage put up 26 points in the fourth and got their deficit as low as eight.
"Something that we just have to learn from tonight is that we did a great job pulling away and then we stopped and let them back in," Barry said. "I think that's why the last three to four minutes of that game were the way they were. We took our foot off the gas and we've just got to mature a little bit now."
However, the cougars did not have enough gas in the tank to pull of the comeback, and Watauga continued on their winning ways.
After a trip to A.C. Reynolds on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Pioneers will return home on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to face T.C. Roberson.
