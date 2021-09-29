BOONE — With a winning record and fresh off a dominant win over a rival, it would be fair for the Watauga Pioneers football team to feel confidant heading into conference play. However, head coach Ryan Habich is focused on his team not getting ahead of themselves.
“We like where we’re at, but we know it’s a long way to go in this conference race,” Habich said. “There’s a lot of parity in our conference — a lot of teams are very similar — and it’s the team that executes the best is going to win.”
Even after a 54-7 win over the Ashe County Huskies (1-3) on the road, Habich was quick to note that his team was still young, developing and getting better as the season progresses.
“The inexperience on this team is the linebackers and secondary. When you’re playing a very disciplined, systematic offense like the (Ashe air raid), you got to have coverage, your linebackers have to know what they’re doing,” Habich said. “Sometimes, they’re clueless out there, and they got to do their job. Next time we play (Ashe), I don’t expect our linebackers to be out of place as much.”
Throughout non-conference play, the Pioneers (3-2) have battled injuries that pushed inexperienced players into larger snap counts. Preaching a “next man up” mentality, the team has gradually built up more depth by shifting players’ positions and pulling young guys up from junior varsity.
Starting with their 28-20 win over Burns, Levi Temple and Maddox Greene have gone from backup quarterbacks to key contributors on defense, with Temple also getting time at the B-Back position. In the win over Ashe, standout defensive end and tight end Isaiah Shirley tossed on a second jersey to play left tackle.
However, before conference play, the team got a week off, and Habich said the bye week was exactly the thing they needed.
“Get some more guys, get some more depth too, the key to the bye week is to create more depth and work on fundamentals,” Habich said. “A lot of our players have been playing a lot, rest their legs a little bit and get them ready for this conference run.”
Watauga is headed into a conference that will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination. Of the five other teams in the conference, three have records as good — or better than — Watauga’s 3-2 mark.
This includes their first conference opponent, South Caldwell (4-0), who is coming off of their own bye week following a 44-42 double overtime thriller against Hibriten. Aside from the Hibriten shootout, the Spartans have only allowed 32 points in three games, giving them the second-fewest points allowed in the conference.
Habich said he was under no illusions about South Caldwell, calling them an “extremely physical” team. He added that not only will the week off help guys get refreshed, but their winning record after a tough non-conference schedule gives them a much-needed boost of confidence.
“We knew we had a hard schedule, harder than in the past here at Watauga,” Habich said. “I think it’s prepared us. I think the competition will prepare you for conference.”
The Pioneers’ Friday, Oct. 1, matchup with the Spartans will be the first of two-straight conference home games.
Oct. 8 will see Alexander Central (3-2) come to Boone — another opponent Habich has spoken highly of — before Watauga heads on a two game road trip to Hibriten (2-2) and Freedom (3-1).
Scheduled for the grand finale for the regular season is a rematch against Ashe in conference play on oct. 29.
