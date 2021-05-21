BOONE — Returning to their home courts for the first time in more than a year, the Watauga Pioneers girls' tennis team had a strong start to their season on Wednesday, May 19, with a 6-3 win over the Alexander Central Cougars.
Head coach Jennifer Pillow said it was nice to be back, as the COVID-19-affected sports calendar shifted the fall sports team's schedule to the late spring.
"I'm just happy we're back, I know how much it means to the girls," Pillow said. "I'm lucky that these girls, they play during the offseason and are always ready, so I wasn't worried about the extra time off."
Pillow added that while it is still a competitive season, she has been stressing to her girls that this is a season like no other.
"It's a development season," Pillow said. "This whole year has been so weird that it's hard for anything to be 'normal.' So for us, the focus is on getting better and being great next year."
In six singles matches, the two teams split 3-3.
Watauga's Jillian Russert defeated Hannah Maltba 6-0, 6-1; Amira Younce topped Caroline Wills 6-1, 6-0 and Ellary Maiden beat Faith Zirkle 6-2, 6-0.
Alexander Central managed to even it up on the backs of Mackenzie Harper, Cassidy Caskaddon and Emmy Rogers, who prevailed over Madison Ogden, Kaite Harrison and Laurel West, respectively.
However, the Pioneers did not go down so easily. Both Harrison and West pushed their matches to three sets, with both winning their opening sets before falling 3-6 and then dropping the tie breaker 0-1.
After being even through the singles matches, Watauga dominated the doubles.
Russert and Ogden teamed up to topple Maltba and Harper 8-4, and Younce and Maiden dropped Wills and Caskaddon 8-5. The game between Watauga's West and Macayla Kanoy and A.C.'s Zirkle and Rogers went down to the wire, but West and Kanoy pulled out the 9-8 triumph.
With the first win of the season already under their belt, the Pioneers are tasked with three match days in the next 72 hours. The first two are road events against Hickory and McDowell on May 24 and 25, before returning home on Wednesday, May 26, against St. Stephens.
