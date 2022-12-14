Farthing dribble

Caroline Farthing led the Pioneers with 17 points in Tuesdays away win at Mountain Heritage. Here Farthing brings the ball up against the Cougars on Friday Dec. 9.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BURNSVILLE — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Watauga Pioneers girls varsity and junior varsity teams traveled to Burnsville, NC to take on the Mountain Heritage Cougars, leaving with mixed results as the varsity team won 48-41 while JV lost 40-39 in overtime.

The Pioneer varsity ladies (6-1) had defeated the Cougars (5-2) previously at home on Friday, Dec. 9 and then repeated the feat on Tuesday evening. Starting wing Caroline Farthing (Sr.) scored a season-high 17 points in the win.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.