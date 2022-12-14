BURNSVILLE — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Watauga Pioneers girls varsity and junior varsity teams traveled to Burnsville, NC to take on the Mountain Heritage Cougars, leaving with mixed results as the varsity team won 48-41 while JV lost 40-39 in overtime.
The Pioneer varsity ladies (6-1) had defeated the Cougars (5-2) previously at home on Friday, Dec. 9 and then repeated the feat on Tuesday evening. Starting wing Caroline Farthing (Sr.) scored a season-high 17 points in the win.
Watauga took a quick 15-6 lead in the first quarter, but Mountain Heritage battled back to make it only a one-point advantage by halftime, 19-18. The Cougars made strides to hang with the Pioneers but the blue-clad band powered through, as sophomore Kate Sears (12 points) and junior Charlotte Torgerson (10 points) joined Farthing in notching double-digit points.
Watauga pulled away in the third quarter to make it 38-32 and finished off the contest by a 48-41 margin, advancing to 6-1 in the process. Next up on the docket is a date with the undefeated Lake Norman Wildcats (9-0, 1-0 GMC), out of Mooresville, NC. That game will be played on Friday, Dec. 16 away at Lake Norman, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Prior to the varsity win, the JV Pioneers entered into their contest with an undefeated 5-0 record, but received their first loss in overtime to the Mountain Heritage JVs.
In a truly back-and-forth affair, Watauga led after the first period 7-6 but the Cougars battled back to take the lead at half, 14-12. The JV Pioneers shot out of the gate hot in the 3rd, outscoring the Cougars 15-6 in that period to stand at 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Izzy Torgerson (So.) hit three 3-pointers in the first three frames, ending the game as Watauga's leading scorer with nine. Fellow sophomore Lindsey Sturgill added eight of her own.
In the fourth quarter however, Mountain Heritage found their own scoring streaks to tie the game at 36-36 to force overtime. Despite the Pioneers efforts, the JV Cougars edged Watauga by one point in OT 40-39 to hand the Pioneers their first loss of the season.
Now 5-1, Watauga's JV team will look to get back to winning ways in their next matchup against Lake Norman's JV Wildcats (1-2) on Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.